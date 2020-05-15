Elm Street Updates Programming Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns surrounding mass gatherings, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village has announced additional updates to their regularly scheduled programming.

The concert featuring Irish quartet JigJam has been rescheduled to August 22nd, the musical production of Legally Blonde has been rescheduled to June 12th-28th, the concert featuring acapella group VoicePlay has been rescheduled to September 19th, the concert featuring tap dancing duo Swedish Jam Factory has been rescheduled to June 5th, 2021, and the musical production of Orphie and the Book of Heroes has been rescheduled to the 2021-22 Theatre Season.

"There are many changes in our community that have taken place due to COVID-19," says Elm Street's Executive Director, Christopher Brazelton. "As we are certainly included in this, we wanted to provide a simple update that would outline the changes we've made." Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers impacted explaining the situation and have offered options to either exchange or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation. "Future programming not mentioned is still planned. We will continue to keep a close watch on the situation as it develops and have been so appreciative of everyone's support - it really does take a village."

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/april-may-update-on-programming-during-covid-19/.





