Elm Street Updates Programming Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) escalating to a national state of emergency, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village has announced an update to their regularly-scheduled programming effective March 13th. The March 13th-22nd production run of Helvetica by Will Coleman has been cancelled, spring classes for children, teenagers, and adults have been postponed for at least two weeks, and the March 28th 2020-2021 Season Reveal has been postponed to a later date to be announced.

"It is never easy to make such a tough decision like this, especially when it impacts so many of our artists, volunteers, patrons, and staff," says Elm Street's Executive Director, Christopher Brazelton. "The arts provide our community with so much, but we felt that the safest and most responsible decision for everyone was to adjust our programming for two weeks and then re-evaluate." Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers for Helvetica explaining the situation and are offering options to either exchange, refund, or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation, has contacted parents and students of classes with information about when makeup dates will be available, and will contact everyone who has RSVP'd to the Season Reveal once a new date is announced.

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/covid-19/





