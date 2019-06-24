Elm Street Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village goes over the rainbow and down the yellow brick road with The Wizard of Oz, a faithful stage adaption of the classic 1939 film. Dorothy Gale, a young farm girl, dreams of more when suddenly she and her dog Toto are swept away to the magical land of Oz. Now on a journey to get home, she comes across new friends such as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, all hoping to meet the Wizard of Oz.

"Growing up in Kansas I sang 'Over the Rainbow' a fair amount of times through our pastures," says Allison Hodges, Director and Choreographer for The Wizard of Oz. This production is particularly special for Hodges, as her mother flew in from Kansas for the first week of rehearsals to serve as the musical's Music Director. "It has been my pleasure to bring some of my home to Elm Street this summer."

Based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and the 1939 musical film starring Judy Garland, audiences can expect the classic songs from the movie like "Over The Rainbow," "We're Off To See The Wizard," and more. Elm Street's production will utilize the often-produced Royal Shakespeare Company version of the show, which features Harold Arlen's music from the film and E.Y. Harburg's lyrics from the film, in addition to an adapted book by John Kane that closely mirrors the dialogue in the film.

The Wizard of Oz incorporates a large, 27 member cast to create the many magical moments in the Land of Oz, from Munchkins to Flying Monkeys and Jitterbugs. Audiences will instantly recognize the characters, songs, and iconic lines that are now ingrained into American popular culture. Hodges adds that "It is our hope that as you experience this nostalgic show you will be reminded why home is so important and why making your HOME a safe and intentional place is so important. It might be home for more than your own family."

The musical runs for two weekends from July 10th through 24th and includes three Wednesday morning performances. It is perfect for fans of the film and story, just in time to celebrate the movie's 80th anniversary. The Wizard of Oz is rated PG for some elements that may be frightening to small children.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Prices are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.





