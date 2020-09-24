Elm Street Presents A CABARET ON THE GREEN Featuring the Cast of DOGFIGHT THE MUSICAL

The event will take place Saturday, October 10th at 7:30 PM.

Featuring the cast of Elm Street's future production of Dogfight The Musical, enjoy an evening of musical theatre and more under the stars!

Before shipping out for the war in Vietnam, a group of US Marines have one last night in San Francisco and place bets on who can find the "ugliest" woman in town and bring her to their "Dogfight". One marine, Birdlace, discovers a particular woman, Rose, who he convinces to join him for the "party" but experiences a feeling unknown to all trained military-empathy.

Saturday, October 10th at 7:30 PM on the Elm Street Event Green!

More info and tickets online at https://elmstreetarts.org/events/a-cabaret-on-the-green/

