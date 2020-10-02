Elm Street Plans Night of Musical Theatre Under the Stars

On October 10th, local talent will perform on Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Event Green.

On October 10th, local talent will perform on Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Event Green to showcase a collection of songs from the stage and screen as part of A Cabaret on the Green.

Featuring the cast of Elm Street's future production of Dogfight The Musical, enjoy an evening of musical theatre and more under the stars! Before shipping out for the war in Vietnam, a group of US Marines have one last night in San Francisco and place bets on who can find the "ugliest" woman in town and bring her to their "Dogfight". One marine, Birdlace, discovers a particular woman, Rose, who he convinces to join him for the "party" but experiences a feeling unknown to all trained military-empathy.

Dogfight was originally scheduled to be produced in full by Elm Street in October but the musical has been postponed due to the inability to stream the production per the show's licensing company and current limitations with indoor theatrical productions. New production dates are to be determined. "We have the opportunity to give audiences a sneak peek into what's to come with this production and the talented cast we have on board," Executive Director Christopher Brazelton says. "We want to do this show right, which highlights our veteran community very much like Decision Height did back in 2018."

A Cabaret on the Green will be presented similar to Elm Street's Lantern Series concerts, with a variety of seating options from bringing your own chairs/blankets to tables that can seat 6 or 8. "We're very fortunate to have an outdoor venue, which allows us to still create art and bring our community together safely," says Marketing Manager Justin Spainhour-Roth. "To quote the musical Cabaret: 'What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! Life is a cabaret, old chum! Come to the cabaret!' "

The outdoor cabaret is a one-night engagement on Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm. A Cabaret on the Green is recommended for ages 13 and up due to language and content of the pieces performed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the performance is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You