Elm Street Opens New Season With New Play Based On a Familiar Young Wizard

Starting August 16th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village puts a spell on audiences with opening night of Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a new comedy fresh from Off-Broadway. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. Discover the untold story of the "losers" who embrace being badgers and strive to be "third or nothing!"

"Puffs takes the wind out of the sails of a certain kid magician type guy and also just has a tremendous heart," says Zach Stolz, Director for Puffs. Being a fellow Puff and seeing the Off-Broadway production, the show's message resonates with him. Stolz adds that "These characters are allowed to be themselves, be weird, fall in love, lose their heroes, and be frustrated and totally utterly magically human."

Based on the popular book and film series of a certain boy wizard, the play was written by Matt cox in 2015 and ran in New York City as well as workshopped with The University of Florida's School of Theatre + Dance. Puffs then opened Off-Broadway at The Elektra Theatre in September of 2016 and transferred to New World Stages in July of 2017, breaking box office records. The Off-Broadway production will close August 18th (2 days after opening at Elm Street), but has already sparked productions around the world. Elm Street will produce the play for one of the first times in the area.

Puffs incorporates an 11 member cast to transform the stage into the many magical moments and characters of the world of wizards, including "Blondo Malfoy," "The Headmaster," and "Voldy." "Scenes are fast, occasionally furious, and always surprising. With the amazing ensemble of actors I have, I think audiences are going to want to come back more than once to be able to watch just how much joy and comedy is flying around on this stage."

The play runs for three weekends from August 16th through September 1st and is perfect for book clubs, fantasy fans, and anyone who likes a good laugh. Puffs is rated R for strong language. This production is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency- the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org.





