Elm Street Announces Lineup for 2020/21 Lantern Series

Country legends David Nail and Little Texas headline Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's third outdoor concert season, The Lantern Series, as part of their 2020/2021 Season of Character.

"This is the biggest Lantern Series we've had to date, with the most known names and some of the most talented musicians we have ever had," says Elm Street's Production Manager Brian Gamel on the lineup.

"The quality between artists is consistent and has grown since our first season. Representing different cultures, different ideas, and different personalities to truly embody what the Lantern Series is meant to be - creating a conversation around a table."



August 15, 2020 at 7:30pm

Genre: Indie Folk

Origin: Nashville, Tennessee

Crystal Bowersox, a northwest Ohio native currently calling Nashville home, has built her life around music. Crystal's love for music developed at an early age from a need to find peace in a chaotic world. Through art and creation, Crystal was able to direct her energy and emotion, finding a way to mend a mind in turmoil. For her, music was always the most effective form of catharsis, and she would play for anyone, anywhere. In her own words, "my guitar was an appendage. I couldn't live without it."

Dead set on a career in music, Crystal moved to Chicago as a teenager, where she spent her days busking on subway platforms in between working odd jobs. While in the big city, she broadened her musical horizons and shared her talents with a variety of venues, ultimately auditioning for the ninth season of American Idol. Crystal's time on the show proved to be well spent, as she immediately left the soundstage for the recording studio. Since her introduction to the world through television, Crystal has released 3 LP's, two EPs, several singles, and is currently developing an autobiographical, theatrical rock concert titled, "Trauma Queen". Additionally, she has used her talents to benefit several causes close to her heart, and has become an advocate and inspiration for people living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Similar to her beginnings, Crystal intends to make music that has healing power, but at this point, she sees far beyond her own troubles. Her live show is a safe space for concertgoers. Attend a Crystal Bowersox show, and you just might see a grown man cry and a child dance simultaneously. You'll also likely get the chance to meet her personally; Crystal is typically the first one to arrive and the last one to leave the venue. Meeting with the fans and hearing their personal stories is something Crystal considers a blessing in her life. By reliving her own painful moments in song, Crystal hopes to transcend that pain, lifting herself and her audience to a higher place. In the opening lines of "A Broken Wing" she sings, "I know there's beauty in the burden / And even on my darkest day that sun will shine."





August 29, 2020 at 7:30pm

Genre: Modern Country

Origin: Nashville, Tennessee

David Nail has spent a decade leaving his unique mark on modern country music. He reaches a new creative peak with 2018's Only This and Nothing More, a record that matches his longtime melodic chops with atmospheric rock & roll guitars, lush keyboards, drum loops, and rule-breaking arrangements. Billed not as a solo album, but as a project by David Nail and the Well Ravens, Only This and Nothing More finds its frontman leaving behind the familiar comfort of his longtime record label and, instead, uncovering new ground with help from two longtime partners; multi-instrumentalist Andrew Petroff and producer Jason Hall. Inspired not only by his country roots, but also the guitar-heavy stomp of Oasis, the reverb-heavy wash of Ryan Adams, the rhythmic punch of the Black Keys, and the anthemic swell of Kings of Leon, Nail and the Well Ravens co-wrote a collection of songs that placed a contemporary spin on older sounds. The result is David Nail's most sonically adventurous work to date, as well as his first release as an independent artist. He's a country crooner one moment, an indie rocker the next, and a diversely compelling frontman throughout. Most importantly, he's an artist following his muse, making music without rules or regulations.





The Black Market Trust

September 26, 2020 at 7:30pm

Genre: Swing Jazz

Origin: Los Angeles, California

The Black Market Trust are an American Traditional Pop/Vocal Jazz group from Los Angeles who combine the sounds of the legendary American crooners and vocal groups with the fire and energy of Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world's biggest stages and with music's most renowned artists, The Black Market Trust capitalize on their experience and pedigree to deliver a high energy, crowd pleasing performance filled with some of the best songs ever written.

The live show features material from The Great American Songbook infused with Django's romantic and virtuosic flavor. Add some intricate vocal harmonies, a dash of Rat Pack-style comedy and it's clear to audiences why The Black Market Trust have quickly earned a reputation as one of the premier live acts performing in music today. Be transported as they meld two distinctly different vibes- one of a gypsy campfire, the other a slick metropolitan nightclub- into a cohesive, stylish sound.

We Banjo 3

October 17, 2020

Genre: Celtic Bluegrass

Origin: Galway, Ireland

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying Signature Sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it's impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice.

Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and beautiful harmonies, this Galway and Nashville based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, who collectively hold over a dozen "All Ireland" titles and are among the most revered musicians in Ireland today.

Time For Three

March 27, 2021

Genre: Classical Pop

Origin: Philadelphia, PA

Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.

Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas "Nick" Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.

Earning praise from NPR, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Sun-Times to name a few, the band has become renowned for their charismatic and energetic performances. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Royal Albert hall, their inimitable and mutable style fits equally well in an intimate club setting, like Joe's Pub in New York, or Yoshi's in San Francisco. In 2016, Time For Three was featured on the famed "Night of the Proms" tour, sharing the stage with such artists as Chaka Khan and Ronan Keating, playing arenas throughout several European countries. The trio has collaborated with artists as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Aoife O'Donovan, Natasha Bedingfield, and Arlo Guthrie, and have premiered original works-written for the band-from composers Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jennifer Higdon and William Bolcom. They've appeared on ABC's Dancing With The Stars, and won an Emmy for "Time For Three In Concert," produced by PBS.

Yet for all their accolades and diverse experiences, the irrepressible band constantly hungers for new ones. With a collection of new songs, the band has teamed up with GRAMMY-winning songwriter Liz Rose and GRAMMY-winning producer Femke Weidema for new recordings set to be released in 2020 through Warner Music. An upcoming commission project includes a work by Pulitzer Prize winning composer, Kevin Puts, which will be premiered by the San Francisco Symphony and the Philadelphia Orchestra in the summer of 2020.

Little Texas

April 24, 2021

Genre: Country Rock

Origin: Nashville, Tennessee

As part of the Young Country movement of the early '90s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much appreciated bolt of life into the genre. For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with 3 Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).

Their first radio release in 1991, "Some Guys Have All The Love," became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, "First Time For Everything." After the album First Time For Everything was released, five singles reached the top of the charts. The second album, Big Time, truly was the big time for Little Texas.

The sophomore release, which has sold more than three million copies to date, spawned three No. 1 singles -"What Might Have Been," "God Blessed Texas" and "My Love" -and captured the group's first CMT Award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award and their first Grammy nomination.

"The four of us appreciate each other and still have a ball on stage," says drummer Gray of the band's chemistry on stage after all this time. "There is a comfort level that happens to us when we play together that can only happen with 20-something years of experience."

Gina Chavez

May 15, 2021

Genre: Latin-Folk

Origin: Austin, TX

A multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez is a 10-time Austin Music Award winner. Her bilingual record, Up.Rooted, topped both the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's All Things Considered and has been hailed by The Boston Globe, USA Today, and Texas Monthly. Her Tiny Desk concert made NPR's top 15 of 2015. Fresh off a 10-country tour as a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department, Chavez's take audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region with tension and grace. Her Spanish-language anthem, "Siete-D" (Grand Prize winner of the 2014 John Lennon Songwriting Contest) recounts her experience volunteering in a gang-dominated suburb of San Salvador where she is a co-founder of The Niñas Arriba College Fund for young Latinas.

June 26, 2021

Genre: Smooth Jazz

Origin: Vancouver, British Columbia

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting. She has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her accolades include a 2019 JUNO Award for "Vocal Jazz

Album of the Year", "SOCAN Composer of the Year" and "Keyboardist of the Year" at Canada's National Jazz Awards, a JUNO nomination for her studio recording Tracing Light, and a spot on DownBeat Magazine's "Best Albums of the Year" list for her follow-up Live in Concert. In 2015, Laila released her first album of entirely original music, House of Many Rooms - an indie-pop project featuring a star-studded lineup including the vocalist Lisa Fischer, who is featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. In September of 2017, Laila was brought on as the host for CBC Music's national iradio show, Saturday Night Jazz. Her latest project, a self- titled album released in January of 2018, debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition as well as a JUNO Award (Canadian GRAMMY). And while Laila continues to earn high honours in the Jazz world, her unique genre- bending sound is what sets her apart as she "masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy." (Washington Post)

Ian Sherwood

July 17, 2021

Genre: Folk Looper

Origin: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Guitar, saxophone, huge songwriting and a voice that won him a 2013 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer, Ian Sherwood Brings The Light to every stage he stands on. A born story teller and a constant creator, his music dances the line between folk and pop. His live performances thrive on intimacy. Whether it's a theatre show or large festival stage, his persona is irresistible and completely destroys fourth walls.

When not touring the UK, US or all across Canada Sherwood produces for other artists as well as for theatre, film and television. He most recently won a 2017 Robert Merritt for Outstanding Original Score for the play "Tompkinsville". He was named Best Male Artist of the Year by the 2012 International Acoustic Music Awards and was the 2008 and 2010 Music Nova Scotia Musician Of The Year. Bob Mersereau of CBC Radio, Fredericton described him as "... a natural performer who entertains as much with his wit and stories as with his songs."

All performances located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Ticket on-sale dates:

Subscriptions available now

Single ticket sales open June 1st





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You