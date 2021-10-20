EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Springer Opera House This Week

This Halloween season, the Springer Opera House is reviving Evil Dead the Musical. Having received rave reviews after its debut last fall on the Springer's outdoor stage, Evil Dead is back and will be presented in the McClure Theatre at the Springer.

Evil Dead the Musical takes you on the wild adventure of five college students, who accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into demons after visiting an abandoned cabin in the woods. From blood, dismembered limbs, and demons telling jokes, it's a crazy and hilarious spooky experience. And it's all set to song and dance!

The Springer is excited to produce the show on the McClure stage, as it was originally intended last year for the 2019-2020 season. The pandemic, as we all know, halted everyone's plans. Evil Dead was met with great success on the Springer's outdoor theatre, built as a response to the needs for arts in the community during these times.

The show was a hit with Springer audiences and will return this season indoors.

Evil Dead the Musical director Matthew Swindell is also the technical director and scenic and lighting designer for the show, as well as full-time Director of Production at the Springer.

Swindell, who is a big fan of the Evil Dead film trilogy, has been trying to get the show on the Springer stage since he began working at the Springer full time in 2012.

"The show itself is silly and absurd, but highly technical. There are a lot of moving parts and having the show indoors allows us to increase production value," stated Swindell. "The special effects will be bigger and better inside McClure Theatre, and there will be much more blood."

Similar to the "Splash Zone" at SeaWorld, Evil Dead: the Musical has a "Splatter Zone" that is located directly in front of the stage. Audience members sitting in the "Splatter Zone" can expect to leave covered in stage blood. While the fake blood is washable, those sitting in the "Splatter Zone'' are encouraged to leave their finest attire at home for the night.

Evil Dead the Musical is loosely based on Sam Raimi's cult classic Evil Dead film trilogy.

What happens when you take a 1980's cult classic horror film, add some rock-n-roll, a little singing and dancing, lots of laughter, and gallons upon gallons of stage blood? You get Evil Dead: the Musical!

Evil Dead the Musical is recommended for mature audiences due to simulated violence, mature themes, and strong language. Performances are on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 pm and October 24 and 31 at 2:30 pm.

Masks are required for all patrons ages 2 and older. For more information on pandemic safety protocols and tickets, please visit www.springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688.

Tickets for Evil Dead the Musical are $42 for adults, $38 for seniors, $36 for military, $22 with a valid student ID.