ELF THE MUSICAL to Open at The Springer This Holiday Season

The curtains rise December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by spending the holiday season at the Springer this year! The curtains rise December 1 at 7:30 p.m. for "Elf the Musical," the jubilant stage adaptation of the holiday-favorite film, featuring all the iconic moments and catchy tunes that make the story a timeless Christmas classic. With a talented cast, imaginative set design, and catchy musical numbers, this production is set to usher in the holiday spirit for audiences of all ages. 

"Elf the Musical is the perfect Christmas play in so many ways," said Keith McCoy, artistic director for the Springer, who also directed and choreographed the show. "It's not just a play, it's a celebration of the season. From the set decorations to the costumes and the music, the joy of Christmas is in every scene. It's impossible to watch Buddy the Elf interact with the characters onstage and not feel the magic and joy of the holidays." 

"Elf the Musical" brings to life the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who sets out on a quest to find his true identity and discover the meaning of Christmas. Along the way, Buddy makes friends, finds love, and discovers he's more than he ever imagined he could be, all while celebrating the Christmas season. Featuring a talented cast of seasoned performers, "Elf the Musical" promises a night of entertainment that will have the whole family singing, dancing, and believing in the magic of Christmas. 

As a Christmas bonus, the Springer continues its new tradition of a free preview and an encore performance for mainstage productions. On December 1 at Noon, the public is invited to the theatre's saloon for Springer Unplugged. This live lunch event features musical performances by cast members and behind-the-scenes stories from everyone involved in bringing the show to life. Immediately following the evening performance on Saturday, cast members will stay on stage to perform more musical numbers from the show during our Springer Encore. This additional performance promises to extend the holiday magic and allow audiences to immerse themselves in Buddy the Elf's whimsical world for a few more minutes.

Celebrate the holidays with Buddy the Elf and experience the joy and wonder of this enchanting production. Whether you're treating the family, organizing a festive outing with friends, or looking for the perfect way to celebrate the season, "Elf the Musical" is the must-see event of the holidays. Call, click, or come in! Tickets for "Elf the Musical" are on sale now by calling the box office at (706) 327-3688, visiting the website at  www.springeroperahouse.org, or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.


