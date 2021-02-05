Douglass Theatre Launches Black History Month Film Series With AMAZING GRACE

Cox Communications presents Black History Month Film Series, from Douglass Theatre. The series kicks off tonight, February 5, with Amazing Grace. The film screens for free at 7pm.

Amazing Grace is a documentary presenting Aretha Franklin with choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.

Future films in the series include The Photograph, Antebellum, and Just Mercy.

Click here to register.