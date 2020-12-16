Dominion Entertainment To Stream BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

The pandemic has not stopped the producers of the hit holiday musical Black Nativity from bringing their production to audiences around the world. Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience is known for sold out performances in Atlanta, and cities in the southeast, will return this year as a streamed theatrical concertized performance on stellartickets.com. Black Nativity's online world premiere will air on December 14th and run through December 31st via video on demand. Tickets are on sale now. This year's performance can only be viewed online. No in-person tickets will be sold for this event.

Hailed as the "most transformative Holiday show in Atlanta", Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience, is produced and directed by Robert John Connor, with musical direction by Keith Wilson, and choreography by Dawn Axam is a soul-stirring one act adaptation of Langston Hughes' original Black Nativity (song-play). Black Nativity LIVE is a MUST-SEE holiday production and will prove to be a joyful experience for families from all over the world from the comfort of your own homes. This powerful rendition of the Christmas Story fills the theatre with thrilling voices, exciting dance, spectacular costumes, and glorious gospel music.

Dominion's Black Nativity is set in a modern-day church on Christmas morning. Through powerful worship songs, dance, and toe-tapping gospel numbers the show transports us to the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and the events that surround the most world changing event in history, the birth of Christ. This is a five star show that leaves audiences speechless. One patron writes, "AMAZING! It was absolutely amazing! Better than expected. Everyone was extremely talented. The dancing was outstanding. The singing was spectacular from beginning to end. The presence of God was there."

As a special bonus, the Black Nativity Soundtrack featuring songs from the live stage production is available for purchase online on all major digital outlets including: Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Tidal.

CALENDAR INFORMATION:

Black Nativity Performances:

December 14 @ 7pm, World Premiere -

December 15 - December 31 (Video on Demand)

Black Nativity Ticket Prices:

$20 for video on demand stream. May be subject to a limited streaming time window.

Black Nativity Tickets Available at:

https://www.stellartickets.com/events/dominion-entertainment-group--2/black-nativity-a-christmas-musical-experience-in-concert

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Robert John Connor (Executive Producer/Director) award winning actor/singer/producer and director, has worked in the arts and entertainment industry for over 40 years as an actor, singer, writer, director and producer. A graduate of Morehouse College, Robert studied music, radio, film and television. Robert went on to pursue acting and music. He has appeared in a variety of stage productions including: 110 in the Shade, Once on This Island, Camelot, Crowns, The Club, Urinetown, Queen of the Blues, Higher Ground, Come out of the Rain, Tyler Perry's I Know I've Been Changed and Jezebel. Some of his film and television credits include: Greenleaf, A Different World, The Cosby Show, the film Glory, and Showtime at the Apollo. As a musician Robert has recorded and arranged vocals for a variety of artists, jingles for national and international products and has sung with a variety of artists including: Michael Buble, Gladys Knight, Barry Manilow, Byron Cage and Cassi Davis. Robert went on to earn a Masters of Fine Arts in Performance and Dramatic Media from the University of Georgia, and has directed productions including: Jar The Floor, Dreamgirls, The Amen Corner, Romeo & Juliet, Execution of Justice, Black Nativity, Hairspray, Miss Saigon and the world premiere of the amateur production of The Color Purple.

Keith Wilson (Musical Director) has spent nearly 20 years as a music director, instructor, pianist, and vocalist, creating wonderful music around the world. He has been continuously noted for his strong conviction to bringing a high quality of contemporary and standard music to his audiences. He received his formal training at Georgia State University in voice performance. His background in classical, theater, gospel, and spirituals has set him in the forefront of the music community. He was chosen to coordinate and conduct a 5000-voice choir for the Paralympics Games opening ceremonies. On behalf of the City of Atlanta/Bureau of Cultural Affairs Keith conducted the Atlanta Super Choir, performing on several European tours representing the city. Keith is very proud of his work as music coordinator on the feature film "The Gospel", working with such greats as Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, and Donnie McClurkin. He has served as Minister of Music and Worship Arts for several local churches in Atlanta, GA. He is currently the director of Music/ Worship Arts at Ben Hill United Methodist as well as director of the nationally recognized Majestic Choir of Ben Hill UMC. Keith has made a commitment to designing and implementing organized, creative, and intelligible programs that help build the knowledge and skills of Christians in the performing arts. He is the proprietor of Quality Music Concepts dedicated to the instruction of private & classroom voice and piano. Keith has worked in theater for such productions as, Black Nativity, The Amen Corner, One Mo' Time, Zion, Theatre of the Star's Purlie, starring Melba Moore ,Robert Guillaume, Sherman Hemsley. He also toured Europe with the opera "Porgy and Bess". Keith has recently founded The New Philharmonic Concert Chorale, an ensemble of 36 professional singers with a refreshing and distinct expressiveness that performs a wide variety of music genres.

Dawn Axam (Choreographer) has been choreographing for over 30 years. Dawn received a BFA in Dance and theatre Tisch School ofthe Arts at New York University and a MA from Lesley University in Arts and Education. While an undergraduate student, she pursued extensive study in the areas Ballet, Horton, Graham, Jazz, African Improvisation, theatre and voice under Larry Rhodes, Valmay Stretton, Dhad Nahrin, Patdro Harris, Nadia Creamer, Danny Burchesky, Lynn Simonson, Lom McDoogle, Kay Cummings, Linda Tamey, Ajile , and B.G. Densmore, Oginga Love and Milton Myers. Dawn was assistant director and choreographer with Jasmine Guy in the world premiere of "I Dream." She has been producing and choreographing AXAM Dance Theatre, choreographer for Sundays Best 2009, Kanye West in the 2007 BET Hip Hop Awards, and the Tupac Shakur Foundation. The recent recipient of The Shuler Awards for directing Once On This Island. Her credits include: Fusion National Tour, Women Hold Up Half the Sky, Chicago, Godspell, Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors, Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Treemonisha" Shakin' the Mess Out of Misery, Once On This Island, Langston Hughes Black Nativity, Ain't Mis Behavin, Bricktop, Bessies Blues, Three Sistahs, and Heart n Soul with Via Theatrical.