Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Fabio Luisi Announce 2021â€“22 Season
Focus on American music and soloists Trifonov, Ehnes and Kashimoto also featured this winter/spring.
In the winter and spring of his second season as Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Grammy-winning conductor Fabio Luisi conducts and records Brahms's Second Symphony in a just-announced series of three free performances over two days in February (Feb 23-24), and helms a concert version of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin featuring baritone Etienne Dupuis and soprano Nicole Car (April 1-5).
The orchestra's exploration of American music continues with the Dallas premiere of the DSO-co-commissioned Diesen Kuss der ganzen Welt! (This Kiss to the Whole World!) by Bruce Adolphe; Adolphus Hailstork's Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute, Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed; and William Grant Still's Poem for Orchestra. Other highlights include DSO Principal Clarinet Gregory Raden and Principal Bassoon Ted Soluri performing the Duett-Concertino for Clarinet and Bassoon with String Orchestra and Harp by Richard Strauss, of whose music Luisi is a world-renowned interpreter (April 8-10); the Dallas Symphony Chorus joining the orchestra for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (May 12-15); and the Symphony No. 4 of Franz Schmidt, a composer whose works Luisi has long championed and extensively recorded (Jan 20-23). Luisi's performances with the Dallas Symphony are available again this season-generally within a week of the original performance-through the Next Stage Digital Concert Series. Recorded performances can be accessed via the DSO's website for $10/concert or $125 season pass.
Following fall performances of Brahms's First Symphony, which was recorded for the future release of a complete set of Brahms Symphonies, in February Luisi and the orchestra give three newly announced free performances of the composer's Second Symphony, which will again be recorded for the collection. Two other newly announced performances also take place in the coming months: Luisi exchanges his baton for a piano to play Lili Boulanger's Nocturne for violin and piano with DSO Concertmaster Alexander Kerr, in a chamber music program that features 21 more of the orchestra's musicians in various configurations (Feb 28); and a free community concert of popular favorites by Johann Strauss, Rossini and others will be performed by Luisi and the orchestra at Fair Park Music Hall, the DSO's home prior to their move to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in 1989 (March 2).
Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Fabio Luisi, 2021-22 Season
(All concerts take place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX unless otherwise specified)Jan 13 & 14
James Ehnes, violin
ELGAR: Violin Concerto
ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed
SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1, "Spring" Jan 20-23
Daniil Trifonov, piano
BRAHMS: Piano Concerto No. 1
SCHMIDT: Symphony No. 4 Feb 17-19
Daishin Kashimoto, violin (DSO debut)
W. G. STILL: Poem
BRUCH: Violin Concerto in G minor
TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6, "PathÃ©tique" Feb 23-24
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2
Free performances Feb 28
Chamber Music Concert
Lili BOULANGER: Nocturne (with Alexander Kerr, violin; Fabio Luisi, piano)
Other repertoire TBA April 1-5
Etienne Dupuis, baritone (Eugene Onegin)
Nicole Car, soprano (Tatyana)
Pavol Breslik, tenor (Lensky)
Brindley Sherratt, bass (Prince Gremin)
Deniz Uzun, mezzo-soprano (Olga)
Keith Jameson, tenor (Triquet)
Claudia Chapa, mezzo-soprano (Filippyevna)
Alexis Galindo, mezzo-soprano (Larina)
Will Hughes, baritone (Captain/Commander)
Allen Michael Jones, bass (Zaretsky)
Dallas Symphony Chorus, Joshua Habermann, director
TCHAIKOVSKY: Eugene Onegin
Opera-in-Concert-Sung in Russian with English surtitles April 8-10
Gregory Raden, clarinet
Ted Soluri, bassoon
EINEM: Capriccio
STRAUSS: Duett-Concertino for Clarinet and Bassoon with String Orchestra and Harp
BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique March 2
Fair Park Music Hall
Johann Strauss, ROSSINI, more
Free community concert May 12-15
Angel Blue, soprano (DSO debut)
Taylor Raven, mezzo-soprano (DSO debut)
Issachah Savage, tenor (DSO debut)
Soloman Howard, bass-baritone (DSO debut)
Dallas Symphony Chorus, Joshua Habermann, director
Bruce Adolphe: Diesen Kuss der ganzen Welt! (Dallas premiere of DSO co-commission)
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9, "Choral" Contact: