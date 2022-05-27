Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dad's Garage Theatre to Host Improv Show MONSTERS OF 'PROV

Whether you love Atlanta improv, or whether you just love laughing a lot, you can't miss this once-in-a-lifetime show.

May. 27, 2022  
For one night only on Friday, June 10, Atlanta's favorite improv groups will come together for an unprecedented night of comedy. Organized and hosted by Dad's Garage, this event will bring together The Blacktop Circus, Dad's Garage, Laughing Matters, Village Theatre, and Whole World Theatre to share the stage for a night of laughs and community.

Come celebrate Atlanta's vibrant comedy scene, gathered together for your delight and convenience. Whether you love Atlanta improv, or whether you just love laughing a lot, you can't miss this once-in-a-lifetime show. The evening will be split into two shows - the 8pm show will feature Blacktop Circus, Whole World Theatre, and Dad's Garage. The 10pm show will feature Laughing Matters and Village Theatre. The night will be capped with a one-of-a-kind improv jam featuring all artists. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets for both shows and see all that Atlanta has to offer!

Vitals:

Monsters of 'Prov

Friday, June 10 at 8 pm and 10pm

Purchasers of both shows will receive a free ticket to a Dad's Garage Thursday show.

Click here for a ticket link.

Dad's Garage, 569 Ezzard Street SE, 30312

About Dad's Garage Theatre Company:

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer-led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. They now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.

Dad's Garage Theatre Company

569 Ezzard Street SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

404.523.3141 ext. 201

www.dadsgarage.com

