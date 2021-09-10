Dad's Garage Theatre Unveils New Mural Honoring 50th Anniversary Of Atlanta Pride

Following appropriate health guidelines, The Atlanta Pride Committee invites the community to join them for the unveiling of a mural that is a collaboration between The Atlanta Pride Committee, the Consulate General of Canada and Dad's Garage Theatre.

After a call for artist submissions, with a wide range of exceptional responses, APC assembled an independent jury of committee leaders who selected Avery Harden (aka Earth Mama) as the artist with the winning design.

Avery Harden (Earth Mama) said, "I was honored to be selected and help bring awareness to Atlanta Pride by designing and creating a mural depicting a narrative that is seldom discussed. This experience was informative and liberating for me as an evolving artist. The mural holds a story, a story of the history of Pride in Atlanta; my story, a story I chose to openly share with the world."

Providing an opportunity to reaffirm a principle to which Canada is deeply committed, that is aligned with the work and values of The Atlanta Pride Committee, that no one should be subjected to discrimination or violence because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics - the mural is the perfect expression of this partnership.

From there, the Consulate approached Dad's Garage Theatre to see if they would be interested in hosting the mural on their building. Their enthusiastic agreement rounded out this collaboration.

Ambassador Louise Blais, Acting Consul General of Canada to the U.S. Southeast noted about the project, "We are proud to help commemorate 50 years of Pride in Atlanta, and the steadfast work of Atlanta Pride Committee. Canada also happens to be marking 50 years of LGBTQ2+ rights activism this year. Held in Ottawa in August 1971, the We Demand Rally, the country's first large-scale protest for equal rights, led to decades of positive changes."

Dad's Garage Communications Director, Matthew Terrell said, "We are so pleased to house a mural honoring Atlanta Pride's 50th Anniversary, and love that the Canadian Consulate could also be a partner in this installation. Improv and Canada have a long and illustrious history (our northern neighbors have actually been leaders in the artform, and we have many Canadian improvisers who inspire us), so it felt like a very natural pairing."

Terrell added, "Dad's Garage remains dedicated to supporting the work of artists, particularly those who are in the early stages of their careers. This mural is yet another way we give creatives the opportunity to shine."

Blais commented, "Intentional and visible support of the LGBTQ2+ community remains critical, and we are grateful to Dad's Garage Theatre for partnering with us in this endeavor."

Jamie Fergerson APC Executive Director said, "We couldn't be more pleased. The end result of this interesting project is a strengthened relationship between the three organizations involved; an opportunity to showcase an exceedingly talented artist; a tangible reminder that our community matters; and a lasting legacy that will be a gift for all who see it for years to come."

The beloved community is invited to the official unveiling of the mural, scheduled for Sunday, September 19 from 4-5p. The event will take place outdoors at Dad's Garage, located at 569 Ezzard St. SE, Atlanta, GA. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to social distance. Space is limited, so please RSVP to attend: https://atlpridemural.eventbrite.com