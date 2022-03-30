Dad's Garage Brings Their Beloved Kid's Show Back To The Stage

The Dad's Garage kid's show returns to the stage as Wowie Zowie - a show that will keep both children and adults laughing. Wowie Zowie uses G-rated improv to create a new show every week. The kids make suggestions, shape the stories onstage, tell jokes, and interact with performers (as little or as much as they want) - all while enjoying the magic of live theatre. Wowie Zowie provides positive, uplifting improv comedy for audiences of all ages.

Don't worry, parents, we've got you covered, too. This show for kids is chock full of jokes for adults. Plus, we've got a full bar (and a show starting firmly in the afternoon) with Bloody Marys, mimosas and more!

Wowie Zowie is approximately an hour long, and is meant for kids ages 4 and up.This show is the perfect way to introduce your kids to the joy of improv and live theatre!

For the first time, we're offering Season Passes for Wowie Zowie! Each pass gets your family into all seven shows of this run, at a HUGE discount. We're offering two sizes: Small (good for one adult and two kids) or Big (good for up to three adults and three kids). Take the stress out of your weekend planning! Purchase at the start of the season (or whenever it feels right), sit back, and laugh.

