Core Dance Brings Video Art To Its Studio Windows 

Core Dance, the professional dance organization, welcomes. Georgians to enjoy a dance video installation streaming in their studio windows at 133 Sycamore Street, 30030, on the Decatur Square. The video installation, entitled "inside.out 1.0," features cinematography by Simon Gentry, the video installation was created by Adam Larsen and is set to an excerpt of "Sacrament" by Mario Diaz de Leon. Core Dance Artists Nikki Morath, Rose Shields, and Scott Wheet are captured as performers in this "made for the screen" experience.

"We wanted to virtually welcome people inside our process and offer this window into what goes on inside our studio," said Sue Schroeder, artistic director and co-founder of Core Dance. "We hope that everyone who is venturing out in Decatur for a walk in the neighborhood will pass by and enjoy the performance in our studio windows."

The second installation in the video series, enCore Dance on Film 2020, features 20 short movies by dance filmmakers from around the world. It will be on view in the studio windows beginning May 22, 2020. EnCore is a platform for dance films which feature dance made exclusively for, and with, the camera. EnCore focuses on the interplay between dance and the techniques of film making and explores the possibilities and boundaries of the art form. Since 2014, enCore Dance on Film has been part of the Decatur Arts Festival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As with "inside.out1.0," visitors are welcome to view the 20 dance films which will be curated into four 30- minute repeating segments. To view EnCore Dance on Film 2020 films virtually register at: https://www.coredance.org/encore-dance-on-film.html.

For four decades, Core Dance has supported innovation, collaboration, artistic risk-taking and sustainable art making in dance. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global reach, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original dance that ignites the creative spirit and actively encourages participation and conversation with the community. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base, creating a platform for dance that is relevant in both cities and around the globe. Core Dance uses dance to educate, question and illuminate, and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, cross-cultural and multi- disciplinary collaborations, the humanity of the individual Dance Artists, and its rigorous physicality. (coredance.org)

