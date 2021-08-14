Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Postpones All Concerts Due To COVID-19 Resurgence

The recent uptick of COVID-19 cases has forced the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival to postpone their August and September concerts to an unknown later date.

Ticketholders for all concerts will be given the option of receiving a refund or donating the cost of their tickets to fund future initiatives.

Festival Founder and Artistic Director, Linda Chesis, said she and the festival artists were heartbroken about the development and were looking forward to rescheduling the concerts when it is deemed safe to gather indoors.

For more information please visit Cooperstownmusicfest.org.