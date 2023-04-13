Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Opens 25th Anniversary Season With Ying Quartet Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm at Christ Episcopal Church.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 25th anniversary season with a performance by the highly acclaimed Ying Quartet on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm at Christ Episcopal Church.

The quartet will present a program entitled 'American Made', opening with Barber's Quartet in B minor -- from which his famously moving Adagio movement is drawn -- and continuing with works by Jennifer Higdon and Billy Childs that draw on American roots and bebop music traditions. The program concludes with Quartet No. 13 in G major by Dvorak, a European composer who helped define the American musical voice.

A concert designed to showcase the richness and variety of the American string quartet tradition is appropriate for the Yings, who, in addition to being the quartet-in-residence at the Eastman School of Music, have long been enthusiastic champions of American music.

The quartet aims to transmit some of their enthusiasm to their Cooperstown audience. "The tradition of American string quartet writing is full of magnificent music," says cellist David Ying. "We have all of these wonderful composers to thank for contributing to the vibrant American music scene that we enjoy today."

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

beacon




Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL!
Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, concludes its acclaimed season with the hilariously outrageous Ruthless!, with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, running May 4-20.
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is Deeply Human at Theatrical Outfit Photo
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is Deeply Human at Theatrical Outfit
What did our critic think of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Theatrical Outfit? If you're hoping to see something real, honest, and true then you should see TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Theatrical Outfit. by Obie Outlaw
American Composers Orchestra to Present EarShot Readings At Atlanta And Cincinnati Symphon Photo
American Composers Orchestra to Present EarShot Readings At Atlanta And Cincinnati Symphonies
American Composers Orchestra has announced eight composers selected from a competitive nationwide call for scores, who will participate in 2023 EarShot Readings with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (May 9-10, 2023) and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (October 3-4, 2023).
The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy to Present TREASURE ISLAND This Month Photo
The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy to Present TREASURE ISLAND This Month
The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy is producing the musical Treasure Island, by: Jim Eiler, for their spring semester.

More Hot Stories For You


The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy to Present TREASURE ISLAND This MonthThe Stage Door Performing Arts Academy to Present TREASURE ISLAND This Month
April 4, 2023

The Stage Door Performing Arts Academy is producing the musical Treasure Island, by: Jim Eiler, for their spring semester.
AS YOU LIKE IT, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More Set For Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse 2023 Summer ScheduleAS YOU LIKE IT, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More Set For Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse 2023 Summer Schedule
April 3, 2023

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced its 2023 summer schedule. Check out the full lineup here!
ATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL Announces Lineup For 2023 EventATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL Announces Lineup For 2023 Event
March 31, 2023

The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced the lineup for their 11th annual festival, featuring more artists in more venues than ever before, including the festival's first international performers. The 2023 festival will feature 28 groups from 9 different states and Australia, performing live theatre, dance, improv comedy, puppetry, storytelling, magic shows, and more across seven venues throughout four jam-packed days.
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and AdditionsLos Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
March 28, 2023

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has just announced, November 2-6, 2023 as the new date for their annual event held in the relaxing city of Los Cabos, Mexico.
Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in AprilAtlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in April
March 26, 2023

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced  their special April 2023 production, BY MY WILL, a new divine comedy that explores the source of Shakespeare's genius.
share