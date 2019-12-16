Comedian Henry Zebrowski Returns To Dad's Garage This January

Actor, comedian, podcaster, and all-around rad person Henry Zebrowski will be returning to the Dad's Garage stage in January for two nights of improv.

On January 10 and 11, Henry will join us for the 8 and 10:30 p.m. shows, including our ever-mysterious "Murder, She Improvised" format on Friday at 8pm -- a perfect fit for a horror connoseuir like Henry. Visually, Henry is known for his role in "Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell," an Adult Swim show workplace comedy set in the underworld.

Audibly, Henry is known for the hugely popular "Last Podcast on the Left," which has over 400 episodes exploring the dark side of humanity. We're thrilled to have Henry back for two full nights of hilarity!

For more information visit dadsgarage.com.





