Cirque Du Soleil is Hosting a Toy Drive

To ring in the holiday season and to give back to the community, Cirque du Soleil is partnering with Toys for Tots to offer complimentary tickets to see VOLTA by hosting a toy drive at Atlantic Station. Families are invited to come down to the iconic Big Top on Black Friday, November 29th, between 2:30PM - 4:30PM with a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots. The first 500 people participating in the toy drive will be offered complimentary tickets to that day's 4:30PM performance of VOLTA. Subsequent donors will be able to purchase tickets for the Black Friday show at an exclusive low price - $50 per ticket. Families will also have the chance to meet the VOLTA artists who will greet them and take photos before the show. Delegates from the 2019 Miss Universe pageant will also make an appearance at the toy drive to donate toys from their native countries and to meet and greet with donors.





