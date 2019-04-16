Cirque Du Soleil Brings VOLTA To Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil returns to Atlanta with VOLTA, a captivating voyage of discovery! Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them. Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83. VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Atlantic Station in Atlanta October 10, 2019 -December 8, 2019.

Access to the best seats and prices are available for existing Cirque Club members beginning today. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub to sign up for a complimentary membership. Cirque Club members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, at the best price.

Tickets (starting at $49) for the general public will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, May 2, 2019 by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Discover our Hennessy Black VIP Experience package which includes a cocktail reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres inspired by the show, access to the best seats for greater comfort, complimentary parking and more!

Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.

The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You