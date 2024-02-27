Cast Set For Savannah Rep's THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Savannah Rep has announced full casting for its inaugural production of the 2024 season, The Revolutionists, written by Georgia-born playwright Lauren Gunderson. This ensemble-driven comedy will be led by Meagan English (Olympe de Gouges), Andrea Frankle (Marie-Antoinette), Emma Starbird (Charlotte Corday), and Zora Umeadi (Marianne Angelle). Nicole Borysowicz, Shana Hill, Lauren Ledger, and JL Woodson are the production’s understudies. The Revolutionists is directed by Teresa-Michelle Walker Jackson and will open on Friday, March 1st and run through March 10th.

Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold.

The Revolutionists will be performed at The Rep - Downtown (402 E Broughton St). Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 6:30 PM. General Admission is $45 and Senior/Military tickets are $38. Tickets are now on sale at http://savannahrep.org.

The production’s stage manager is Jennifer Bishop with set & sound design by Tom Haverdeane, lighting design by Tinna Rivera, costume design by Shelby Chandler, and associate set & properties design by Shelby Lutz.

Natasha Drena is the Producing Artistic Director, and Stephen Plunk is the 2024 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is Savannah’s flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.