Cab Calloway Comes To Life At Academy Theatre

The Academy Theatre and Impact Theatre Atlanta present "Hi De Hi De Ho: Cab Calloway", opening May 3rd! Rob Jerome Jones will star in this show that brings the story and music of one of America's most beloved jazz icons to the stage!



"Of all the entertainers that have affected my performance style, Cab Calloway is the most influential," says Jones. "At 17 years old I was privileged to witness a concert performance of "Porgy and Bess". Mr Calloway portrayed "Sportin' Life", the dope peddler. He is the only entertainer I've stood outside the stage door to ask for an autograph."



Cab Calloway was an American jazz singer, dancer, and bandleader who regularly performed at the famous Cotton Club in Harlem. He led one of America's most popular big bands in the 1930's and 40's, and his performers included such famous performers as Dizzy Gillespie, Doc Cheatham, and Milt Hinton. He popularized the energetic style known as "scat" singing, and he continued to perform until his death in 1994 at the age of 86.



Brenda Porter of Impact Theatre Atlanta is directing, and Kima Whipple-Jackson and Denzell Walker complete the cast. Porter has directed several shows on the Academy stage, including Yellowman, Nobody, and The Rooting Place trilogy.



"Jazz is one of the great American art forms and it's struggling to find an audience," says Robert Drake, Artistic Director of Academy Theatre. "By presenting this show with such a talented director and lead, Impact Theatre Atlanta and the Academy let people re-discover an American who helped create great American Music and set the bar for not just presenting a concert, but putting on the whole show!"



This show is rated PG. Audience discretion is advised.

What: 'Hi De Hi De Ho: Cab Calloway' by Larry Parr

Where: 599 N. Central Ave Hapeville, GA

When: 8pm: May 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 3pm: May 5, 12, 18, 19

How Much: $25 general admission, $20 for seniors and students

Tickets available at http://cabcalloway.brownpapertickets.com

For more information please call the Academy Theatre at 404-474-8332 or visit www.academytheatre.org.



The Academy Theatre is supported by generous gifts from foundations, corporations, and individuals. This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding for this program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. The City of Hapeville and the Academy Theatre have entered into a public / private partnership to serve the citizens of Hapeville. The City of Hapeville is the official sponsors of the Academy Theatre's programming in Hapeville.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You