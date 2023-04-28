Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Legend Baayork Lee to Direct and Choreograph CATS at City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company's production will be performed May 5-21, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

For the final show of its acclaimed 2022-2023 PNC Bank season, City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) will bring Tony Award-recipient Baayork Lee back to Atlanta to helm the renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, CATS. Ms. Lee directs and choreographs the production, which is presented by Resurgens Orthopaedics. Since opening in London in 1981, CATS has gone on to worldwide success, and has been seen by more than 73 million people in more than 30 countries. City Springs Theatre Company's production will be performed May 5-21, 2023, in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

The cast of CATS is led by Atlanta-favorites Kevin Harry as "Old Deuteronomy," Jalise Wilson as "Grizabella," and Steve Hudson as "Gus/Bustopher Jones." The show also stars West End veteran Harry Francis as "Mister Mistoffelees," and Atlanta-based recording artist Nick Hagelin (finalist of TV's The Voice) as "Munkustrap." And featuring Spencer Dean, Meredith Crain, Lauren Brooke Tatum, Indigo Fobes, Maggie McCown, Alexis Yard,Steven Etienne, Danny Iktomi Bevin, Olivia Windley, Caitlin Bond, Noah A. Lyon, Emmanuel Cologne, Murillo Barbosa, Grace Arnold, Eric Rivas, Erin Rawlings, Ryley Perry, and David Grindrod. The cast will also include five pre-professional students in the ensemble from the City Springs Theatre Conservatory - Trevor Groce, Zach Feeney, Jayla Lopez, Tsumari Patterson, and Elizabeth Windley.

Winner of seven 1983 Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical `evening when a tribe of cats gather for their annual "Jellicle Ball," to rejoice and decide which of them will be reborn that night. Inspired by T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular CATS has been translated into 15 languages and is still one of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway. The music is composed by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera) and includes one of the most-recorded songs in history - the much-loved and treasured, "Memory."

The City Springs Theatre Company production will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award- recipient Baayork Lee, one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line. Ms. Lee previously helmed CSTC's acclaimed productions of South Pacific and A Chorus Line. In addition to performing in dozens of Broadway productions, Ms. Lee has founded the nonprofit National Asian Artists Project (NAAP), which focuses on educating, cultivating, and stimulating audiences and artists of Asian descent through the many outreach programs the company offers. Her commitment to providing a platform for young actors extends to this production, with five City Springs Theatre Conservatory students cast in ensemble roles.

"Since taking Broadway by storm more than 40 years ago, CATS has delighted audiences of all ages, all around the world," said Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. "We're honored to have Baayork return to Atlanta to share her considerable, award-winning talents, and help us craft a memorable finale to our fifth season of shows at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center."

In addition to Ms. Lee, Jacob Brent will serve as the show's Associate Choreographer. Mr. Brent is well-known to fans of CATS, having played "Mister Mistoffelees" in the 1998 film of the show, which premiered in America on PBS's Great Performances.

The creative team behind the City Springs Theatre Company's finale production of the 2022-2023 season includes Baayork Lee (Director and Choreographer), Greg Matteson (Music Director), Abby May (Lighting Designer), Anthony Narciso (Sound Designer), Jacob Brent (Associate Choreographer), and a 10-piece orchestra conducted by Michael Duff. This production is stage managed by Shay Holihan.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

CATS is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets range from $37-$100 with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Subscription packages are now available for the 2023-2024 PNC Bank Season, which includes Fiddler on the Roof, White Christmas, Disney's Beauty & the Beast and Legally Blonde The Musical.

CATS Performance Schedule

Friday, May 5 | 8:00pm

Saturday, May 6 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 7 | 8:00pm

Thursday, May 11| 8:00pm

Friday, May 12 | 8:00pm

Saturday, March 13 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, March 14 | 2:00pm

Thursday, March 18 | 8:00pm

Friday, March 19 | 8:00pm

Saturday, March 20 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, March 21 | 2:00pm

About City Springs Theatre Company:

City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class theatre experiences and innovative arts education that drive cultural richness and economic vitality. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.




