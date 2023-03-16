Brian Jordan Jr. Will Helm THE WIZ at True Colors Theatre

Brian Jordan Jr., who stars as Maurice Web on the hit BET series "Sistas," will direct and choreograph a brand new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Wiz at True Colors Theatre Company (915 New Hope Road, Atlanta, GA 30331). The groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz will begin previews on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with an official opening night on Thursday, June 16, 2023, and performances continuing on through Friday, July 2, 2023. Casting will be announced shortly.

"I couldn't be more excited to make my True Colors directorial debut with such an iconic work that means so much and is so deeply rooted in Black culture," said Brian Jordan, Jr. "Our fresh, new production will be the final regional production of the musical before it embarks on its pre-Broadway tour and its first-ever revival on Broadway in 40 years! I am honored to walk in the footsteps of Kenny Leon, a personal hero of mine and so grateful that True Colors artistic director, Jamil Jude has chosen me to bring this iconic musical to life in a brand new way as a part of their 20th anniversary celebration."

"The Wiz was a staple of True Colors' early years when I had the distinct pleasure of directing our production for four consecutive years from 2004 - 2007," said Kenny Leon, True Colors Co-Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus. "I am pleased that Brian and Jamil will feature an all-Atlanta cast as they honor the history and illuminate the power of True Colors' artistic excellence in Black storytelling."

Brian Jordan Jr. is a classically trained actor, singer, and dancer who studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and The Debbie Allen Dance Academy. He has performed in Broadway national tours, Off-Broadway, and in many of the country's most prestigious regional theaters before turning to television and film. Brian stars as Maurice Webb on Tyler Perry's "SISTAS," the #1 rated scripted television series for African Americans. He is the creator of the new musical, Riley, which follows 6 young students through their collegiate matriculation at a historical public Black school in the bayou, and he wrote, produced and starred in the film "Georgia Sky."

With a book by William F. Brown and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, The Wiz changed the face of Broadway - from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The Wiz originally opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 5, 1974. Directed by Geoffrey Holder, the production starred newcomer Stephanie Mills and featured Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes, Ted Ross, Dee Dee Bridgewater, André De Shields and Mabel King. Shortly after its opening, the show moved to the Broadway Theatre, where it ran until January 28, 1979, boasting a grand total of 1,672 performances. On May 24, 1984, The Wiz returned to Broadway for a brief revival at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. A film adaptation, starring Diana Ross as Dorothy, premiered on October 24, 1978. On December 3, 2015, NBC presented The Wiz Live!, a live television adaptation of the stage musical starring Shanice Williams as Dorothy, directed by Kenny Leon and Matthew Diamond.