Brand New BOISE FILM FESTIVAL To Debut In October

Wonder Street Entertainment's Christine and Mark Holder have announced the creation of the Boise Film Festival, which will make its debut October 10-13.

The film festival's epicenter and all screenings will be held at Boise's Egyptian Theater Screenings (700 West Main Street) and The Flicks (646 West Fulton Street). The Call for Entries has begun with the Regular Deadline set for June 30.

BFF will be designed to highlight the bustling creative community supported by the City of Boise, Idaho, by bringing filmmakers and film and television industry veterans to the city to celebrate independent film via a four-day event which will feature screenings, panels, Q&As, and masterclasses. Due to its easy access from Los Angeles, it is anticipated to become a top destination film festival on the regional circuit for film professionals, creatives, deal makers, and aspiring filmmakers on all levels.

The Boise Film Festival will set forth on a mission to be a festival of discovery, looking to find, highlight, and celebrate new cinematic voices and faces, to promote the next generation of film makers and artists. BFF will also include a special focus on films created and shot in the Pacific Northwest, as well as a special filmmaker award for Best Feature Film and Best Short Film dedicated toward those films.

Confirmed jury members for the inaugural edition of BFF include; Academy Award-nominated producer David Permut, Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer, Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser, Talent Agent David Boxerbaum, and Boise State Film Professor Ryan Cannon.

BFF Founders and Executive Directors, Christine, and Mark Holder, said, “Since moving to Boise in 2020, we have fallen more in love with the city and the area each day, and have been eager to be matchmakers of a sort between Boise's film lovers and the type of films and filmmakers that we have championed in our careers as producers and filmmakers ourselves. The city will provide such a wonderful backdrop for the discovery of new talent and great conversations on film that we see the Boise Film Festival becoming one of those ‘can't miss' stops on the film festival tour whether you are a filmmaker or an industry veteran looking to meet that filmmaker.”

All filmmaker award winners (both jury and audience) will receive cash prizes along with their BFF Award during a ceremony held on closing night.

Announcements regarding jury, programming details, events, etc. will follow throughout the Spring and Summer.

To submit a film for consideration, please go to: https://filmfreeway.com/BoiseFilmFestival.

BOISE FILM FESTIVAL (BFF) Filmmaker Awards and Submission Deadlines

AWARD CATEGORIES AND PRIZES

Best Narrative Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best Narrative Short Film

Bes Documentary Short Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best PNW (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Northern California) Narrative Feature

Best PNW (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Northern California) Short Film

Best Actor (not gender specific) in a Feature

Best Actor (not gender specific) in a Short Film

Best Director (Feature Film)

Best Director (Short Film)

Audience Award – Best Feature

Audience Award – Best Short Film

SUBMISSION DEADLINES

• Regular: June 30, 2024

• Late: August 1, 2024

• Extended: August 31, 2024

About the Boise Film Festival (BFF)

Set to make its debut in October 2024, the Boise Film Festival will feature and celebrate independent films and filmmakers during a four-day event which will feature screenings, panels, Q&As, and masterclasses. BFF seeks to be a festival of discovery, looking to find, highlight, and celebrate new cinematic voices and faces, and to promote the next generation of film makers and artists. BFF will also include a special focus on films created and shot in the Pacific Northwest.