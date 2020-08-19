Bill Irwin and Michael Cerveris to Appear as Guests on Savannah Repertory Theatre's ONSTAGEOFF

The hour-long show streams live every Friday at 5pm EST.

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE, Savannah's Equity theater company, has begun a weekly online talkshow called "OnStageOff" to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what's now and what's next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance. The hour-long show streams live every Friday at 5p EST to the company's Facebook page (http://facebook.com/savannahrepertorytheatre) and YouTube page.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Old Hats, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Gotham), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep's Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.



SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE is Savannah's first and only Equity theater company, offering opportunities to local and regional performers as well as guest artists from across the country. Their four-show seasons include a mix of classic American theater, ambitious musicals, and exciting contemporary work.

