Beth Schiavo Named Executive Director Of The Center For Puppetry Arts

The Board of Directors of the Center for Puppetry Arts has named Beth Schiavo Executive Director effective July 1. Schiavo has been serving as Interim Managing Director since January, following the retirement of the Center's founder, Vincent Anthony.

As former Managing Director and CFO of Atlanta-based North Highland Consulting, former Audit Partner with EY LLP, community volunteer and board member of some of Atlanta's leading non-profit organizations, including the Woodruff Arts Center and Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Schiavo brings a wealth of experience to the Center for Puppetry Arts.

"The Center is a true gem in our city, a magical place that invites over 148,000 visitors a year through its doors. Working with an inspiring group of leaders, I have been humbled by the innovative people of the Center - their resilience and their passion to continue engaging with patrons during this challenging time. I am excited to continue this journey to see what the future holds and to be a part of the Center's expanding reach to new audiences, particularly families desiring a safe and joyful place to visit with their children, both virtually and when we reopen our doors."

Under Schiavo's leadership, the Center quickly shifted its programming strategy in mid-March, when the Center closed due to COVID-19, by launching the @ Home program - expanding the Center's digital learning platform which traditionally focused on school groups to offer content directly to audiences in their homes. Consequently, the Center's reach expanded from seven to 85 countries worldwide, engaging over 200,000 people across the globe in just two months.

"Beth has shown excellent leadership, especially through the COVID-19 crisis, and we believe she will continue to do so. We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber to guide us through these challenging times and into the brighter days ahead," said Allen Yee, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Center is in the final stages of preparations for reopening. The facility is equipped to meet the highest standards for public safety as outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Center will also offer timed ticketing to ensure low density in order to provide safe social distancing for those who visit the Center. In addition, new content will continue to be offered through the digital platform so that everyone can enjoy and experience the magic of the Center whether live or remote.

A reopening date for the Center and a slate of new summer digital programs are expected to be announced in the days ahead.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You