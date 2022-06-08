BWW Review: World Premiere TRADING PLACES is “Looking Good, Feeling Good” at Alliance Theatre

Alliance Theatre's season is coming to an end with TRADING PLACES, a world premiere musical. With book by Thomas Lennon, and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, TRADING PLACES is a delight for viewers.

It is inspired by the popular 1983 film by the same name. I very specifically did not watch or read anything about the movie before seeing the show so that I had no inkling of what to expect.

TRADING PLACES follows the story of quite a few different characters (without being confusing) in 1983 Philadelphia. Mortimer Duke (Marc Kudisch) and Randolph Duke (Lenny Wolpe) are wealthy commodities brokers. They get into the frequent debate of "nature versus nurture," which is where the idea of a bet comes to fruition. With the help of an enigma named Mr. Beeks (Josh Lamon), they switch the lives of their nephew-to-be Louis Winthrope III (Bryce Pinkham) with street hustler Billie Rae Valentine (Aneesa Folds). What ensues is nothing short of inspiring and hilarious.

This production is even more special (beyond the fact that it is a world premiere) because it is Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon's return to Atlanta. He's a well-known name across the world of theatre, but Atlanta is proud to call him our own. This is where he got his start in professional theatre, and his reimagination of TRADING PLACES is profoundly current, even if it takes place in1983.

One of Leon's most profound artistic decisions in this adaptation was taking the role of "Billy Ray" (played by Eddie Murphy in the movie) and turning it into Billie Rae, played by an African-American woman. Additionally, he switched out the remaining female role for a Latine drag queen (played by Michael Longoria). These "trades" (pun intended) make for a dynamic and wonderfully diverse cast.

Leon's staging and Beowulf Boritt's set design for this production are phenomenal and so creative. In Act II, Billie Rae, Louis, Penelope, Phil, and Coleman are attempting to intercept Mr. Beeks on the train and switch briefcases as part of a scheme. The staging of this scene was some of the most impressive set design, choreography, lighting, and creativity that I have ever seen on stage. Between strobe lights mimicking the unreliable underground lighting to the "bouncing" of everyone making it look like they were truly on a train, it was incredible to witness.

If you've seen interviews with Jonathan Groff about his time as King George in HAMILTON, he talks about how the role taught him to do a lot with very little time on stage. That is exactly what Josh Lamon achieves in his role as Mr. Beeks. He is quirky and a little bit creepy, but also incredibly engaging. His mannerisms alone had the audience in stitches.

Bryce Pinkham plays Louis Winthrope III as the most lovable goofball. "What Time Is It in Gstaad?" is one of the cuter songs in the show, at a moment when Louis is seemingly at rock bottom. He, of course, has a comeback in Act II, equally as lovable with his fiance Penelope (Atlanta native-turned-Broadway performer Mckenzie Kurtz) in "Money Isn't Everything." They're reuniting, claiming that love is more important, but also joking that money will help.

In a cast of such tremendous talent, the real standout was Aneesa Folds as Billie Rae Valentine. From the first song, "Welcome to Philly," you could tell that she has an incredible voice. She had the audience enraptured and close to tears with her 11 o'clock number "Not Anymore." The song is about her transition to finding people she can count on and trust and knowing that she doesn't have to do everything on her own anymore. It's the type of song that we all want to sing on days when we need a little pickmeup.

This production has incredible talent, a big heart, and a bright future. All I can say is "Bravo!" to everyone involved in this show.

TRADING PLACES is at the Alliance Theatre through June 26. For more information about this world premiere, visit https://alliancetheatre.org/production/2021-22/trading-places.

As a disclaimer, there is quite a bit of profanity in the production. For TRADING PLACES and the content of the show, it worked and did not detract from the show at all. Proceed with caution for younger audiences.