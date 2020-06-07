BWW Review: LAG Reminds Us to Breathe

It's no secret that quarantining sucks. We've all had three months to get used to this new normal and it's still strange, like a shoe that doesn't quite fit.

One of the silver linings in this horrible, dark cloud is the art still being produced. Theatre groups are adapting (somewhat) to this new outlet, and to that I say PRAISE THE LORD.

Here in Atlanta, theaters are putting out everything from recordings of older shows (for instance, professional theaters like the Alliance Theatre) to smaller projects (such as a collection of short plays written for Zoom by the Pumphouse Players).

Out of Hand is one such theater still producing art, including this "zoomsical" comedy entitled Lag! This show, written for Zoom, follows a small meditation and self-care class that has to move online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It perfectly captures aspects of online meetings that we're all familiar with by now - holding babies, letting out dogs, seeking solace in whatever quiet place we can find, and even the feed freezing sometimes. It's such a good vessel for the message that reminds us to inhale and exhale, despite the fact that, as the show says, "our whole lives are lagging."

I've seen a few of these actors before and seeing them in the same position as me - doing meetings online against the intimate backdrop of our own homes - was so... comforting. Each actor performed beautifully, but I'd love to specifically highlight Minka Wiltz's voice, which honestly sounded angelic. I didn't want her to stop singing! (Also, shoutout to writer, composer, and director Haddon Kime for wearing so many hats and pulling it all off incredibly well! Bravo!)

This Zoomsical was a breath of fresh air. Self-isolation is taking its toll on all of us, and it's so nice to be reminded that we're not alone! Plus, it gives me so much hope for the future of theatre once we can all be together again. Thank you, Out of Hand!

