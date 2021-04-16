BWW Review: BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE Delivers Sunshine and Free Wings

The world can feel oppressively cloudy sometimes, but bright spots that celebrate who people are without prejudice or shame can always be found. And if you're willing to sit in an outdoor tent on a rainy Saturday morning like I am, then you're in for a lot of sunshine at Alliance Theatre's BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE.

In a well socially distanced outdoor tent, BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE has incredibly fun music, extravagant costumes, and unforgettable characters all jam-packed within a family-friendly half-hour concert. Inspired by the Newberry Medal-Winning Book written by Ashley Bryan, BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE has five colorful characters, several dance-along songs, and a brilliantly sunny disposition.

The story of the concert is straightforward - five birds, all the way from Africa, have flown here to Atlanta to sing about how beautiful Black is.

Lovebird, the leader of the group played by Eugene H. Russell IV, has bright green and purple wings and wears an orange, '70s inspired suit. Also the composer of the songs, he plays the saxophone and sings alongside his partner, Fly Bird (Alexandria Joy). Fly Bird has a gorgeous singing voice, and she wears a bright pink feathered cape with large pink boots.

Next, there's Low Bird and High Bird. Low Bird (Denis Cofer) wears a brown and red chevron suit and purple feathers as he plays the bass guitar. High Bird, played by Brandon A. Thomas, dons a bright orange paisley suit with red fringe and blue trim as he plays the guitar.

And then there is Blackbird. Played by Ali Barr, Blackbird is the heartbeat of the concert on an African drum, wearing all black feathers with large, black leather boots.

Alexandria Joy

It's hard to describe just how unforgettably lively Russell's music is. A colorful combination of reggae, jazz, musical theatre, funk, and Motown sounds tell the stories of the five birds, their biggest wishes, and how, "Black is beautiful, uh-huh." The very best part of the show is when Fly Bird and Lovebird tell everyone to stand up and clap, dance, and sing along; and, of course, the music is so catchy and infectiously bright that it's impossible to say no.

BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE at the Alliance Theatre is absolutely worth being outside in the rain on a Saturday morning because it has all the sunshine you need right there on stage.

About BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE

Atlanta's favorite feathered funk band is back! Featuring original music composed by Eugene H. Russell IV and inspired by Ashley Bryan's children's book BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD, this family friendly concert will have you on your feet celebrating the uniqueness of each and every one of us. Shake your tailfeathers and dance to the music!a??

BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE runs through April 18. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.