BWW Interview: FROZEN's Queen Herself, Caroline Bowman, Talks “Wildly Satisfying” Disney Turn

Just in time to provide some reprieve from the summer heat, Disney's FROZEN finally makes its Atlanta debut this week at the Fox Theatre, starring Caroline Bowman.

Bowman's experience as Elsa goes back to the launch of the North American tour in late 2019. After the tour took an extended break in 2020, Bowman has returned to the magical story, which she says still challenges her daily as she continues discovering more about her character.

BWW Atlanta caught up with the star to hear all about her take on the character, her unique tour experience with her husband, and more.

How has the FROZEN tour been going so far?

Loaded question. Short answer is I am proud and honored to share this story at this caliber, with these people eight times a week. The FROZEN tour is filled with some of the most dedicated, hardworking and fierce company members I have ever worked with. We all came back after the pandemic ready to recreate and even reimagine our show that was stripped from us 18 months prior.

In some ways, I think it has made our show more poignant, not just for us performers but for our audience members. Touring is hard on its own, but add in a COVID world and it's a whole other ballgame. We have navigated it well and our company is pretty diligent and as responsible as we can be, but that's not to say it hasn't come with its challenges. The thing that remains the same is the second we step on stage in any venue we are home again and I truly believe we never disappoint an audience with our FROZEN.

What have been your favorite aspects of being in the show?

It's hard to choose one favorite. I love playing Elsa. I love that after all this time I still feel like I'm getting to know her. I'm still playing with the show and constantly trying to find new secrets and choices to play with. I'm challenged everyday and it still makes me nervous stepping out on stage everyday. That is a gift. I am certainly never bored playing Elsa. I don't take any performance for granted and I use every day as a new opportunity for exploration.

So, I hear you are married to one of your co-stars, Austin Colby, and y'all get to tour together. That's so special! What does that look like for y'all?

Yes yes! My husband plays Prince Hans and he is incredible at the part for so many reasons. It is the most special. We feel so lucky that our little family got this adventure together. When we are in performance, we are always right off stage, literally, supporting each other. I manage to be right off stage during all of his big numbers and he always finishes his act one and runs to stage left to support me singing "Let it Go" everyday. It is magical.

As for the logistical sides of touring as a family, we have a car and we have our 90-pound German Shepherd named Kodak and we have been driving around the country. It's been really fun and wild. Some of the drives are a lot longer than others so we do our best to take good breaks and make sure Kodak is comfortable. We usually stay in Airbnb's that are pet friendly and have had really good luck with those so far. We count our lucky stars that this worked out and will surely be an experience we will talk about for the rest of our lives.

Elsa is certainly not an easy role. What have been some of the most challenging aspects of being this iconic character?

I believe the most challenging aspect of this role in particular is releasing any expectation I think anyone else has for Elsa. If I can just tell the story and be completely present in her journey that's when it's the most fun. If I start thinking too much about how everyone knows this character and her iconic song then it becomes overwhelming and not fun. So what I'm actually saying is the most challenging part of this role is "letting it go."

I feel like so many people dream of being a Disney princess, and you get to be one! (Or rather, queen, in your case) What has it been like to step into Disney shoes like this?

It is wildly satisfying playing Disney royalty. I grew up with Disney, as most of us did, and never really related to a Disney character until Elsa came around. The gorgeous costumes, wigs, make up... it's probably the most fun I've had.

What are your favorite aspects of touring with this show?

The company. The people that I get to be around everyday make it all worth it. I count myself very lucky to go to work everyday with this group of human beings. We have been through a lot together on this tour and I feel like we are bonded for life now.

FROZEN plays at the Fox Theatre June 2-June 12, 2022. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets .

Critics are calling FROZEN, "A can't miss Broadway event" (NBC), and now it's joining Disney's smash hit musicals The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America! FROZEN is an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning creative team, led by Academy Award® winners Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Award®-winning director Michael Grandage. It features the songs you know and loves from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers.

About Caroline Bowman

Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked and Nicola in Kinky Boots (opening and closing casts). She has been seen on tour around the world in Evita (Eva Perón, Helen Hayes Award nominee), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Grease (Rizzo), and Fame (Carmen). Favorite regional credits include Louise in Gypsy (Cape Playhouse), Eva Perón in Evita (Vancouver Opera), Natalie/Ed in All Shook Up (Muny) and Narrator in Joseph... (Toby's, HH nom). Endless gratitude to Soffer/Namoff, Innovative Artists, Rachel Hoffman, and Telsey and Co.! Love always to Mom, Dad, Bobby and her handsome husband Austin Colby. BFA Penn State University. God is good. For Meghan. Instagram: @carolinebowman5