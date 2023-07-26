BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes To Lawrenceville Arts Center This August

Aurora Theatre's stellar season opener is “Some Kind of Wonderful” and sure to make the audience “Feel the Earth Move” under their seats. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be presented on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage from Aug. 17 – Sept. 17 as part of Aurora Theatre's highly-anticipated Season 28.

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical features classic Carole King hits like “You've Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “On Broadway” and “Natural Woman” as the audience follows the legendary songwriter on a journey through her illustrious career.

“I am thrilled that we're able to present this show, especially since Carole wrote my all-time favorite song, 'You've Got a Friend',” said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence. “As a woman-led company, I am so proud to share the incredible story of an industry-altering woman who made history. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the perfect start to our entirely female-led Season 28.”

This touching rock-n-roll story is brought to life with a cast of top local actors. Carole King is played by Bethany Irby, who recently returned to Atlanta after a six year stay in India. Carole's husband, Gerry Goffin, is played by Ben Thorpe. Rounding out the principal cast is Chloe Cordle as Cynthia Well, Jon Hacker as Barry Man, Cory Phelps as Don Kirshner and Jennifer Pagnard as Genie Klein. Behind the scenes of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a team of outstanding theatre professionals directed by David Rossetti, who is also the production's choreographer.

Ann-Carol Pence oversees Music Direction. Other members of the creative team include Scenic Designer Julie Ray, Prop Designer Kristin Talley, Assistant Scenic Designer and Prop Designer Cody Russell, Lighting Designer Kevin Frazier, Sound Designer Daniel Terry and Costume Designer Alan Yeong.

Regular show times are as follows: • Thursday–Saturday: 8 p.m. • Saturday: 2:30 p.m., 8 p.m. • Sunday 2:30 p.m. *With a special matinee performance at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23. Recommended for ages 11 and up, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical contains mild language and some adult themes. will be presented Aug. 17 – Sept. 17. Tickets start at $21 and may be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678.226.6222.