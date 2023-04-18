Atlanta's Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Center Stage At The Woodruff Arts Center This Month

Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players, will perform a beautiful collection of chamber music works at the annual Fall into Spring Finale Concert at 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Woodruff Arts Center's Rich Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

Twenty-six talented high-school musicians from 16 high school ensembles will present some of classical music's most beloved chamber works, including works by Brahms, Smetana, Prokofiev, Mozart, Goossens, Dvořák and more. The event will also feature the U.S. Premiere of Sibelius' Piano Quartet in D Minor by the Varro Quartet.

The performance by these inspiring young musicians celebrates the ongoing collaboration between two of Atlanta's most acclaimed music education institutions: Franklin Pond Chamber Music and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. Both provide students with comprehensive and collegiate-level music education to prepare students for success in college and beyond.

This year there are eight graduating seniors and 17 of the 26 students are in both Franklin Pond Chamber Music and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. Two FPCM members are also members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Talent Development Program.

Brandon Leonard, the cellist in Magnolia Trio, won first place in the 2023 Sphinx Competition. In 2022, he won silver in the 2022 Fishoff Competition, as a member of the Sycamore Trio.

"This event showcases the incredible work and dedication of these talented young musicians, and each year they continue to raise the bar, delivering truly inspiring performances," said Ginny Fairchild, Franklin Pond Program Coordinator. "We are particularly thrilled to have a Franklin Pond first with the U.S. Premiere of Sibelius' Piano Quartet in D Minor this year."

The young musicians are coached and mentored by Franklin Pond's elite faculty, all members of the Atlanta Symphony or Atlanta Opera Orchestras. They also perform in masterclasses led by internationally renowned guest artists such as the award-winning violinist and chamber player, Itamar Zorman.

The Fall into Spring Finale Concert event takes place Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. in the Rich Theatre of Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta. Admission is free and open to the public. Visit Click Here or call 404-252-3479 for more information.