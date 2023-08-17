Atlanta's Dad's Garage Will Take Center Stage at Springer Opera Hous

For nearly thirty years, Atlanta's comedy theatre, Dad's Garage, has made its name nationally with the nickname "Gateway Drug to the Arts" for its exciting improv and sketch comedy brand. Troupe members will be in residence at the Springer Opera House on August 25 and 26 with two public performances and three workshops. The residency is hosted by the Springer's late-night Friday variety program No Shame Theatre, which also offers weekly improv, standup, and sketch comedy acts.

Improv, short for improvisational comedy, is a form of entertainment where performers create unscripted scenes, characters, and dialogue on the spot, often based on suggestions from the audience. This leads to spontaneous and often unpredictable comedic moments that generate laugh-out-loud results for the audience and performers. The heart of improv is the performers' quick thinking, teamwork, and creativity, making each performance a unique experience.

Dad's Garage is building a new generation of arts consumers. The theatre strategically partners with select performance-based organizations in order to achieve that objective. "The partnership between No Shame Theatre and Dad's Garage is a match made in improv comedy heaven. If you like to laugh and enjoy quick-witted humor, this is a performance to see," says Springer associate artistic director Keith McCoy. "Our team at No Shame is eager to share these performances with their Friday night audience and looking forward to working collaboratively to bring additional improv performances and workshops to Columbus featuring Dad's Garage."

Dad's Garage has become one of America's premier improv theatres since its founding in 1995. Its leaders, Artistic Director Tim Stoltenberg and Company Manager Eve Krueger are alumni of the famous Second City Theatre in Chicago.

Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26, Dad's Garage will bring its ensemble of talented improvisers to the Springer Opera House for a night of comedy. Comics will incorporate suggestions and prompts from the audience that create hilarious scenes singular to that moment. (Think "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" but live.)

Then, on Saturday, August 26, Dad's Garage improv artists will share their comedy expertise by conducting workshops for the community. All workshops are $25 (or $40 for two).

Comedy Workshops

Intro to Improvisation - In this 2-hour comedy workshop, a Dad's Garage improviser will introduce the building blocks of improvisation, focusing on listening and agreement. Even if you've never done improv before, this fast-paced workshop will give you the fundamentals to kick-start your comedy career.

For Comics 18 & Up, Aug. 26, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Standup Comedy - Have you ever wondered how standup comics write their material? This 2-hour workshop will provide the fundamentals of crafting jokes for a standup routine. Whether you're just dipping your toes into standup or have already hit some open mics, this workshop is for you.

For Comics 18 & Up, Aug. 26, 1:15 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

For Springer Theatre Academy Students, 13 & Up, Aug. 26, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.





Dad's Garage Performances

Friday, August 25 – Dad's Garage performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Dot McClure Theatre is an 18 & older event. Tickets are $15 and include free admission to No Shame Theatre at 10:30 p.m. following the Dad's Garage performance.

Saturday, August 26 – Dad's Garage performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Dot McClure Theatre is a 13 & older event, allowing teens (including Springer Theatre Academy students) to experience this PG13 version of the show. Tickets are $15.

For tickets to Dad's Garage performances or workshops, visit Click Here or call (706) 327-3688.