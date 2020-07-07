Atlanta Teens Explore Allyship And Social Justice With New Play

The Alliance Theatre has assembled a diverse group of 19 students from metro Atlanta for the 19th Palefsky Collision Project, an annual program that gives high-school students a platform to tackle important social issues.

Guided by the Alliance's Playwright in Residence Pearl Cleage, Director Patrick McColery, and Assistant Director Rodney Williams, participants are encouraged to find and claim their own voices within a judgment free zone of creativity and community.

This innovative program challenges metro Atlanta teens to "collide" with a classic text (novel, speech, document, film, etc.) and make it their own. This year's ensemble will explore the young adult novel White Rose by Kip Wilson. Based on the true story of the student-led resistance group who challenged the Nazi regime during World War II, White Rose is an inspiring story that allows Atlanta students to explore ideas of what it means to be an ally to oppressed people and how young people can respond to injustice.

"I look forward to the Palefsky Collision Project every year, but this year there is a special urgency to the project. Our country is in a period of great transition, and young people are at the forefront of demanding positive change," said Playwright Pearl Cleage. "White Rose shows the power of young people actively engaging their government. It could not be more timely!"

Through improvisational exercises, oral history, music, choreography, and their writing, the teenagers will create a new theatrical piece inspired by White Rose but perceived through their unique and contemporary prism. This year's project showcase will be presented virtually on July 25.

"I am excited to be doing our first virtual Palefsky Collision Project," said Cleage. "We know the power of ideas can translate through whatever technology is required to bring us all together safely!"

The Alliance hosts open interviews each year, calling for students "who have something to say and the desire to say it." The ensemble of the Palefsky Collision Project is made up of actors, singers, dancers, writers, directors, and those interested in theater tech. Any high school student, regardless of experience, is invited to interview to become a part of the project.

This experience is free to all participants through generous support from Victoria and Howard Palefsky, Georgia-Pacific Foundation, Publix Super Market Charities, The Molly Blank Fund, Kile's Beautiful Mind Foundation, and the Zeist Foundation.

SCHOOLS REPRESENTED:

The Lovett School

North Springs High School

Milton High School

Campbell High School

Atlanta International School

New Manchester High School

The Galloway School

Druid Hills High School

Heritage High School

Grady High School

Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts

Decatur High School

Pace Academy

Paideia School

Saturday, July 25, 2:30 p.m.. Performance will be streamed. Visit www.alliancetheatre.org/collisionproject for details or click here to RSVP.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You