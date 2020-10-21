Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Presents LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN Concert Series

Three concerts remain in the season through the end of October!

Oct. 21, 2020  

Created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing, the Live From The Drive-In concert series allows you to enjoy concerts from your own individual tailgating zone! The safety of fans, artists, crews and staff is our top priority. Our drive-in shows were designed to maximize social distancing, and every event will meet all local health and safety standards, as well as state regulations.

Upcoming Live from the Drive-In Events:

Live From The Drive-In Safety Guidelines:

Enjoy the concert in your own private individual tailgating zone - about the size of a 2 car garage. You can bring your own chairs, food and drinks to party and truly make the experience unique to you. A simple menu of food items and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. Four people is the maximum allowed per vehicle/tailgate space.

Learn more at https://www.atlantasymphony.org/ConcertsAndTickets/Special-Events/Drive-In-Guidelines-Ameris.


