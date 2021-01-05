Atlanta Opera Launches Subscription Streaming Service SPOTLIGHT MEDIA

The Atlanta Opera has launched its subscription-based streaming service, Spotlight Media. Experience The Atlanta Opera from the comfort of your home (or quarantine cabin), on the go, or wherever you choose to enjoy.

Designed for both newbies and opera fans, Spotlight Media is an accessible way to watch and listen to The Atlanta Opera.

Get streaming access to all the content and all future releases. Enjoy on your favorite device and directly support the creators and help them provide you with more content.

Each month, the company will roll out a substantial new streaming bundle, combining concerts, special recordings, and behind-the-scenes footage with original opera productions captured live in the company's innovative "Big Tent" series.

Funded with support from a $500,000 gift from the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, the new subscription service is the latest initiative from Atlanta's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, the only representative of an American opera house invited to speak at the upcoming Opera Europa conference on COVID-19 and the arts.

You can choose to subscribe monthly for $15/month. You will be charged once per month and can cancel anytime. Or, you can subscribe annually for $99/year, which equals just $8.25 per month. You will be charged once per year and you can cancel anytime.

Learn more at https://stream.atlantaopera.org/.