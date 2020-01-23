Atlanta Opera Announces 2020-21 Season: Three New Productions, SE Premiere And More

The Atlanta Opera has announced its 41st season. True to the vision of Tomer Zvulun, the company's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director, the 2020-21 lineup boasts major new productions of three critically important works: Das Rheingold, one of the most iconic in the canon; The Sound of Music, one of the best-loved classics of musical theater; and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, one of contemporary opera's most palpable hits, now receiving its Southeast premiere. Together with the Atlanta premiere of As One, Steve Jobs is one of two topical and much talked-about new operas in Atlanta's award-winning Discoveries series, which breaks down barriers between artists and their audience by providing intimate, immersive experiences in nontraditional spaces.

And the season is completed by the returns of celebrated takes on a pair of beloved repertory staples: La bohème and The Barber of Seville. By introducing new partnerships with two local institutions, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the LGBTQIA+ community-focused Out Front Theatre Company; by presenting such world-class artists as Melody Moore, Santiago Ballerini, Jessica Nuccio, Stephanie Lauricella and conductors Patrick Summers, Michael Christie, Joseph Colaneri, Timothy Myers and The Atlanta Opera's long-time Carl & Sally Gable Music Director Arthur Fagen; by commissioning original artwork from photographer and 2018 Prix Virginia Laureate Cig Harvey; and by featuring collaborations with Austin Opera and Lyric Opera of Kansas City and productions from Houston Grand Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival, the coming season serves notice that The Atlanta Opera is expanding its reach on the American opera scene. Now entering its fifth decade, the company is fast becoming the national player its city so richly deserves.

The Atlanta Opera inaugurates the 2020-21 season with the return to the main stage of Zvulun's hit treatment of La bohème. Featuring sets by International Opera Awards finalist Erhard Rom, costumes by late Tony Award-winner Martin Pakledinaz and lighting by Emmy, Obie, Bessie and Helen Hayes Award-winner Robert Wierzel, Zvulun's staging updates the action to Puccini's own era, the Paris of the Belle Époque. The production has already been the vehicle for numerous successful revivals, notably in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle, where it was hailed as "a must-see La bohème ... [that sheds] new light on the humanity of the piece" (Seattle Times). Its upcoming Atlanta run will showcase the U.S. debut of soprano Jessica Nuccio, already a highly sought-after Mimì in her native Italy, and the return of Timothy Myers, Artistic Advisor to Austin Opera, who made his company debut in 2018's Sweeney Todd (Nov 7-15).



Next up at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Centre is The Barber of Seville, Rossini's perennially popular comedy of errors, in a revival of the highly stylized staging by Michael Shell that impressed Opera News as "hilariously delightful with every random turn." Drawing inspiration from the films of Pedro Almodóvar, this places the action in Spain during the Seville Fair, with colorful sets and costumes by Shoko Kambara and Amanda Seymour, respectively. Theo Hoffman, "a crowd-pleaser, with a solid, burnished baritone and a handy way with a self-deprecating retort" (Opera News), undertakes the title role, with the Almaviva of house favorite Santiago Ballerini, the Argentinean tenor who launched his career in The Atlanta Opera Studio program before returning to star in the company's recent hit productions of The Daughter of the Regiment and La Cenerentola. Their co-star is mezzo-soprano Stephanie Lauricella, who reprises her "polished, charismatic Rosina," with which - thanks to "just the right mix of sweetness and sass" (Star-Ledger) - she wowed audiences at Pittsburgh Opera and Deutsche Oper Berlin. Arthur Fagen, now celebrating his tenth anniversary as Carl & Sally Gable Music Director of The Atlanta Opera, conducts (Jan 23-31).



Next season's Discoveries series opens with the Southeast premiere of Tomer Zvulun's brand new production of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (2017), winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording. Written by Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Mason Bates to a libretto by Silent Night's Mark Campbell, this depicts the visionary Apple co-founder as he looks back on his life and career and confronts his own mortality. "Rapturously received" at its premiere as "a triumph" (Washington Post), Bates's opera marks an important new addition to the canon, of which Zvulun's new treatment is just the second to date. His original staging stars John Moore, last seen at Atlanta in The Marriage of Figaro; blessed with "an arresting burnt-umber baritone and personality to burn" (Opera News), Moore reprises his title role performance from Seattle Opera's West Coast premiere of Steve Jobs. New West Symphony Music Director Michael Christie conducts, as on the opera's Grammy-winning recording and at its world premiere, when he "preside[d] over an expertly executed performance" (Financial Times). Featuring sets and costumes by Jacob Climer and projections by S. Katy Tucker, the design team behind Zvulun's acclaimed take on The Flying Dutchman, Atlanta's Steve Jobs is co-produced with Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Austin Opera. Fittingly for its subject, the opera also launches a new, multi-season collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the top public college and research university better known as Georgia Tech, where Zvulun's production makes its Southeast debut at the Ferst Center for the Arts (Feb 11-14).



Continuing its new annual commitment to showcasing great operatic voices in musical theater, The Atlanta Opera presents a new production of The Sound of Music from the inimitable director Francesca Zambello, who also serves as Artistic Director of the Washington National Opera and General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival. Created for the Glimmerglass Festival and Houston Grand Opera, her new staging of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features original choreography by Zambello's regular collaborator Eric Sean Fogel, with sets and lighting by Peter J. Davison and Mark McCullough, respectively, both of whose credits include Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera. Glimmerglass Music Director Joseph Colaneri leads the production's premiere presentation at the New York festival this summer before bringing it to Atlanta next spring; casting is soon to be announced (March 6-14).



The second event in the 2020-21 Discoveries series is the Atlanta premiere of the critically acclaimed chamber opera As One (2014) by Laura Kaminsky, "one of the top 35 female composers in classical music" (Washington Post), librettist Mark Campbell and transgender filmmaker-librettist Kimberly Reed. Sung in two voices - Hannah after (mezzo-soprano) and Hannah before (baritone) - who share the part of a sole transgender protagonist, Kaminsky's music is set to a libretto by Campbell and Reed, one of Filmmaker magazine's "25 New Faces of Independent Film," who also created the multimedia opera's film. Hailed as "the hottest title in opera right now" (Denver Post), since its world premiere at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music, As One has become the most-produced modern opera in America. It makes its first Atlanta appearances at the Out Front Theatre Company, launching a new partnership between The Atlanta Opera and the venue, the Southeast's center for LGBTQIA+ theater. The cast and creative team will be announced shortly (March 26-April 3).



To conclude the mainstage season, Zvulun reunites with scenic and projections designer Erhard Rom and lighting designer Robert Wierzel for a major new production of Das Rheingold, the first of the four music dramas that make up Wagner's monumental Ring cycle; their interpretation of the second, Die Walküre, is slated to follow in 2021-22. As in their celebrated collaborations on La bohème, Eugene Onegin, Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto, Salome and Silent Night, the team members' vision - now complete with costumes by European Opera Prize-winner Mattie Ullrich - will capture the opera's timeless mythology.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You