Atlanta Film Society & Sundance Film Festival Partner for Zoom Event

The Atlanta Film Society was chosen as a Satellite Screen partner for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, January 28 - February 3. On this Zoom event on January 22 from 3-4 PM, representatives from the Atlanta Film Society, Plaza Theatre and Sundance Institute will give a look at what to expect from Atlanta's part in this year's Sundance Film Festival. The event will touch on both what has been previously announced as well as exciting additions in film programming, Beyond Film conversations, Community Partners involved, and give viewers a working sense of how participating in the festival will work in-person, drive-in, or in-home. There will be an opportunity for questions.

The Sundance films coming to Atlanta will be presented in-person at The Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30306) screening both Indoors and at the Drive-In and at Dad's Garage Drive-In (569 Ezzard St SE, Atlanta, GA, 30312). The selections playing in Atlanta, along with their screening locations, showtimes and ticket purchase options, can be found at atlantafilmsociety.org/sundance-schedule.

You can learn more about the films selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and see the online schedule on the Festival's film program guide at festival.sundance.org. For more information, please visit Festival.Sundance.org and AtlantaFilmSociety.org.

URL TO JOIN THE ZOOM: https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/2021/1/22/sundance-satellite-in-atl-announcement

Pricing: FREE