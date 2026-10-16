Atlanta Botanical Garden to Present Holiday Programming with GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS
Daytime activities such as Botanical Santa and model train rides complement the evening lights display, which features updated choreography and new displays.
Less than a month before opening its signature holiday lights exhibition, the Atlanta Botanical Garden announces accompanying daytime family programming to keep the holidays in bloom.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco opens Nov. 14, and this year it celebrates the Garden's 50th anniversary by updating beloved displays, including a new soundtrack and choreography for 'Nature's Wonders,' the world's largest curtain of synchronized light and sound. New additions include a lily-of-the-valley-inspired light display on the Anne Cox Chambers Flower Walk, which leads guests to a massive, light-wrapped mosaiculture dragon making its Garden Lights debut after appearing in past Imaginary Worlds exhibitions.
While the Garden shines in the evening, guests are invited to family daytime events for a full day of holiday fun.
- Botanical Santa | Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bring your camera and snap pics with Botanical Santa in his unique, Garden-themed garb, included with Garden admission.
- Young Sprouts | Fridays, Nov. 13-Dec. 11, 9:30-11 a.m., no class Nov. 27
Enjoy a seasonal activities series that sparks your child's imagination with Ms. Ally, the Garden's delightful family programs coordinator. A caregiver must attend with each child. Registration required by Nov. 2. $100 per child ($80 for members).
- Holiday Model Trains | During regular daytime hours and Garden Lights
Kids and kids at heart marvel as G-scale model trains roll through holiday-themed villages day and night, included with Garden admission.
- Ride-On Trains | Weekends, Nov. 14-Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ride the Botanical Express around the Great Lawn. $6 per passenger ($4 for members).
Guests can view the full lineup of programming on the Garden's website.
In addition to the Midtown exhibition, the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Gainesville location hosts its second annual holiday experience, Gainesville Glows: Lanterns & Lights, beginning Nov. 19. The exhibition features new and expanded displays that transform the woodland garden into a winter wonderland of holiday delights, including a model train display; jumbo lighted Sasha trees and candy canes; and an updated soundtrack and choreography for the Amphitheater of Dancing Light, which now offers an interactive wall of light so guests can join the musical fun.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights runs nightly, Nov. 14-Jan. 10, 5 p.m.-midnight. Gainesville Glows: Lanterns & Lights is open on select nights, Nov. 19-Jan. 3, 5-10 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets to the holiday lights exhibitions and regular daytime admission on the Garden's website.
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