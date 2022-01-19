ArtsBridge Foundation Receives $15,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

ArtsBridge Foundation has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award. The funds will help ArtsBridge Foundation to support the After-School Arts with ArtsBridge program.

ArtsBridge Foundation is inaugurating a two-year partnership with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in 2022 to provide arts education outreach programming, free of charge, for Title I and underserved K-12 students who attend YMCA of Metro Atlanta branches located in vulnerable communities that have been especially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have greater difficulty accessing arts education programs.

The diverse slate of programs, such as musical theatre, slam poetry, hip-hop dance, and more, allow for performance skill-building, creative outlet, and positive mental health, all part of a student's holistic educational experience. The programs will be incorporated into summer camps and after-school activities of select YMCA of Metro Atlanta branches.

"This grant from the National Endowment for the Arts solidifies our ability to launch this key partnership with YMCA of Metro Atlanta," said ArtsBridge Foundation Executive Director Jennifer D. Dobbs.

ArtsBridge Foundation is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like the Art-School Arts with ArtsBridge program from ArtsBridge Foundation that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "ArtsBridge Foundation in Atlanta is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.