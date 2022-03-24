ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2022 Shuler Awards

In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation today announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2021-22 school year.

Following one year as an "all virtual" statewide competition, The Shuler Awards or The Shulers - named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley - will this year return to a traditional live performance and awards celebration event on April 21, marking the 14th straight year of competition and the first since May 2019 back on the stage of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The awards ceremony will also air live on statewide television via Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB-TV) with additional rebroadcasts later in April. A video of today's nominations announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

Shulers winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available later in this press release and online in the Shuler Awards section of ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The main objectives of the Shuler Awards program are to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia's arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia's promising thespians and educators.

The Shuler Award categories traditionally include overall production, direction, music direction, orchestra, scenic design, costumes, choreography, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor and featured performer. In 2021 the competition added a Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award. The categories of sound, lighting and technical execution returned to the Shuler Awards competition this year after a pause for last year's virtual-only format. This year's competition also included a first-ever competition category, which ArtsBridge Foundation announced earlier in the 2021-2022 school year.

"As noted in November, we combed previous categories of supporting actress and supporting actor into an expanded, non-gendered performance category named 'supporting performer,'" said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. "This category now recognizes and celebrates students of any gender who performed in supporting roles in their school's production, with the two highest-scoring students to be jointly awarded as this year's recipients for one of the nation's first supporting performer awards, a change that greater serves Georgia high school musical theatre students who identify across the entire gender spectrum."

The Shuler Awards competition is among the nation's first regional high school musical theatre awards programs to institute such a change, in good company with other first-time non-gendered performance awards competitions in Florida, Iowa, Minnesota and Texas.

"ArtsBridge Foundation congratulates this year's Shuler Award nominees from high schools across Georgia," said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "Following two years of extraordinary pandemic-related challenges, this year's competition felt closer to the traditional competition launched 14 year ago."

"Looking ahead, we're already making notes for our 15th Anniversary competition next year," added Dobbs. "Until then, anyone who loves musical theater should please tune-in to the live GPB-TV broadcast April 21 at 8 p.m. ET."

ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV live broadcasts of The Shulers won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time.

Fashioned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this year's Shuler Award nominees span 26 public and private schools from 13 counties across the Peach State.

In recent months, 46 volunteer adjudicators who each are Georgia-based arts professionals fanned out across the state to attend 46 live Shuler Awards candidate productions presented by hopeful high school theater students, some accompanied by high school band and orchestra participants.

High school theater students and departments were judged in 17 categories including: direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, overall production, scenic design, lighting, costumes, technical execution, sound, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor, supporting performer and featured performer. Adjudicators also cited one school each to receive the spotlight and showstopper honors.

This year, Ringgold High School of Catoosa Co. leads with 11 overall nominations for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" while Lambert High School of Suwanee, Ga., earned 10 nominations for "The SpongeBob Musical."

West Forsyth High School of Cumming, Ga., received nine nominations, Tri-Cities High School of East Point, Ga., received seven for "Fela!" and tied with five nominations each are Lakeview Academy of Gainesville, Ga., for "Something Rotten!," Milton High School's "Anastasia" and Morgan High School of Madison, Ga., in "LES MISERABLES."

The Shuler Awards leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia's entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 27, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs. These national competitions were canceled in spring 2020 due to pandemic-related Broadway closures, returning in 2021 with an all-virtual format organized by Broadway League.

The April 21 Shuler Awards event replicates the national Tony Awards ceremony with red carpet arrivals and live musical performances broadcast live and statewide via Georgia Public Broadcasting. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results for the 2022 Shuler Hensley Awards nominees.

Since 2009, the Shuler Awards engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. In August 2019, registration day for the 2019-2020 competition broke records with 75 schools from 26 counties enrolling in the program online, filling the application pool in less than 20 minutes. In August, registrations for the 50 schools of the 2021-2022 competition were also completed in 15 minutes. More information is available on the ArtsBridge Foundation website at ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

Scholarships Awarded

In step with the Shuler Awards, today's announcement also included the names of 14 of 16 students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships.

ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out over $25,000 in scholarships ($25,193, up from $15,793 last year), with the individual cash scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each.

Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows the Shuler nominee list on this press release, noting two scholarship winners will be determined via the Leading Actress and Leading Actor categories to be announced April 21.

The 2021-2022 Shuler Awards are made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor-Georgia Lottery

Gold Sponsor-Amazon

Silver Sponsors-Bennett Thrasher LLP, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Fifth Third Bank Broadway In Atlanta, Georgia Public Broadcasting, Production Strategies & Design Group, Inc.

Bronze Sponsors-Delta Community Credit Union, Jimmy & Helen Carlos

Star Sponsors-KIA Motors America, Inc.

Friend Sponsors-Alliance Theatre, Benson Family Foundation Fund, Broadway Dreams, Georgia Council for the Arts, John & Mary Franklin Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Lockstep Technology Group

Patron Sponsors-Aurora Theatre, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Dobbs/Berntson Family, Orbit Arts Academy

In-Kind Sponsors-Chick-fil-A, Clear Channel Outdoor, Cobb Galleria Centre, Diaz Foods, Embassy Suites Atlanta-Galleria, Encore Magazine, Fine Line Productions, Freeman Carpet, Gibbs Creative, Joella's Hot Chicken, Music Theatre International, Manning Entertainment, NEW's Public Relations/Nicholas Wolaver, Papa John's, Subway

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 410,000 students and educators from 68 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. ArtsBridge Foundation and Georgia Public Broadcasting's GPB-TV live broadcast of The Shulers won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The list of 2022 Shuler Award nominees by category includes:

OVERALL PRODUCTION

Nominees:

Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.), "Matilda"

Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.), "The SpongeBob Musical"

Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.), "LES MISERABLES"

Ringgold High Sch0ol, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.), "Catch Me If You Can"

Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.), "Fela!"

West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.), "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions:

Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.), "Curtains (School Edition)"

Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.), "Bring It On"

Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.), "Anastasia"

Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.), "The Sound of Music"

ENSEMBLE

Nominees

Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Pippin"

Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

West Forsyth High School, East Point, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions

Alpharetta High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Footloose"

Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

King's Ridge Christian School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

DIRECTION

Nominees:

Carly Ann Lovell, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

David Hopkins, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Anastasia"

Hannah Hunt, Prince Avenue Christian School, Oconee, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Jade Lambert-Smith, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Sarah Lindvall and Rebecca Stern, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions:

Raven Owen-Beyer, Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "Matilda"

Stephen Hansen, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Jennifer Grazer, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Trey Rutherford, Roswell High School, Roswell, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Into the Woods"

CHOREOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Angelique Pierre/Mehari Benson, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Carly Ann Lovell/Natalie German/Kennedy Norman/Kate Ritchie, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Jackson Dunlap/Sarah Charles Lewis, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Anastasia"

Kaylor Jones, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Jade Lambert-Smith/Briana Bunkley, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Sydney Stetson, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions

Kailey Moster/Zach Feeney, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Curtains (School Edition)"

Grace McGrail, Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Jenna Dekich, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Dayna Strickland/Taylor Mills/Reyna Porter/John Brandon, Wheeler High School, Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Footloose"

SCENIC DESIGN

Nominees:

Emily Kruckow/Lorena Valdez, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Mia Callahan, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Matilda"

Cece Conrath/Joe Harris/Rane Hoge, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Sim Jones, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Anastasia"

Kelly Schroder, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Rebecca Stern/Aidan Phillips, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions

Jennifer Grazer, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for LES MISERABLES"

Jan Ewing, North Hall High School, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Dakota Kuykendall/Mo Burgess/Evan Lacey/Hayden Andrews/Abby David, Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Pippin"

COSTUMES

Nominees:

Maria Miller/Emily Riedinger, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Curtains (School Edition)"

Cece Conrath/Amy Brock/Emily McWhorter, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Julianne Lopez, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Kelly Schroder, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Jade Lambert-Smith/Jaion Henderson, Tri-Cities High School, East Point Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Sarah Lindvall/Rebecca Stern, West Forsyth School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions

Lauren Peters, Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "Matilda"

Margaret Riggs, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Kai Hayworth, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Anastasia"

Judy Beaman/Joan Rogers, Wesleyan School, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "All Shook Up"

ORCHESTRA

Nominees:

Jim Palmer, Allatoona High School, Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Cinderella"

Scott Willis, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Matilda"

Angela Baddock, North Cobb High School, Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Mary Poppins"

Josh Roberts, Roswell High School, Roswell, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Into the Woods"

MUSIC DIRECTION

Nominees:

D.J. Godinez, Johns Creek High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

LaMurl Morris, Prince Avenue Christian School, Oconee, Ga (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Abby Hatch/Iley Barnes, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Lori Ann Christian, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Brad Meyer, Wesleyan School, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "All Shook Up"

Honorable Mentions:

Audrey Cohen/Skye Boutall, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Jenny Piacente, King's Ridge Christian School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Ryan Wason, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Sarah Lindvall, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Georgia Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Anastasia"

Marie Puckett, Johns Creek High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Maddie Ross, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Olivia Rodman, Roswell High School, Roswell, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Into the Woods"

Ella Duncan, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Gracie Price, Whitefield Academy, Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Guys and Dolls"

Honorable Mentions

Carrie Crespino, Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "Matilda"

Aubry Dorsey, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Amélie"

Delia Phillips, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Claire Gann, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR

Nominees:

Davison Filson, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Charles McGregor, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Eli Talley, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Connor McCarthy, St. Pius X Catholic High School, Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Nicholas Alexander Wilkinson II, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Fela!"

Merrick Theobald, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions:

Diego Turner-Figueredo, Kennesaw Mountain High School, Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Children of Eden"

Mike Whelan, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Daegan Bennett, South Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Chicago (High School Edition)"

Wyatt Bonner, Whitefield Academy, Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Guys and Dolls"

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Nominees:

Will Eickman, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Bridge Blanchard, Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "Matilda"

Lorelei Calder, Decatur High School, Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "Matilda"

Julia Wolff, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Curtains (School Edition)"

Shyla Rosario, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Samantha Scruggs, Johns Creek High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Axel Zivic, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Anastasia"

Ty Cronan, North Hall High School, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Trever Arnold, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Will Forgey, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Olivia Price, Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Pippin"

Bella Yantis, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Honorable Mentions

Lorelei Osborne, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Anastasia"

Max White, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Anastasia"

Emma Izzo, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Jacob Trotter, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Matilda"

Olivia Samford, Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Ari Mikels, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Carly Candebat, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Spencer Dow, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER

Nominees:

Grayson Taylor, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

McKenzie Davis, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Matilda"

Noah Caplan, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Nate Benson, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for 'The SpongeBob Musical"

Viraj Ramgopal, Lanier High School, Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Footloose"

John Duclos, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Honorable Mentions

Grace Johnson, Buford High School, Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Little Women"

Ohm Patel, Calhoun High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

The Adrien Walker, Heritage High School, Conyers, Ga. (Rockdale Co.) for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Logan Yates, St. Pius X Catholic High School, Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Will Overstreet, Whitefield Academy, Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Guys and Dolls"

TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Nominees:

Tracy Kemp/Ari Graham/Floreena Dorzema, Allatoona High School, Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for "Cinderella"

Debbie Prost/Shreya Khanna, Johns Creek High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Bright Star"

Carly Ann Lovell/Thomas Schnitzer/Megan Hunter/Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth) "The SpongeBob Musical"

Jan Ewing/Elizabeth Hawn, North Hall High School, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Beauty and the Beast"

Kelly Schroder/Chloe Snyder, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Keith Cordell/Vicky Celedon-Garcia, St. Pius X Catholic High School, Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Honorable Mentions

Kirk Grizzle/Manuele Guimaraes, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth) for "Curtains (School Edition)"

Keith Parker/Madison Langford, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Matilda"

Colleen Martin/Liv Ritacco/Brianna Marker, North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Hannah Hunt/Gracie Cochran, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Dakota Kuykendall/Peyton Burch, Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Pippin"

SOUND

Nominees:

Jamey Hoge/Kaitlin Jameson, Lakeview Academy, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for "Something Rotten!"

Craig Lovell/Hailey Walker, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Erica Doan, North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia"

Matthew Smock, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.) for "The Sound of Music"

Nehemiah Daves, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Sarah Rakoski, St. Pius X Catholic High School, Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Honorable Mentions

Vitoria De Souza Costa/Chido Phiri, Alpharetta High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Footloose"

Abby Shack, Chattahoochee High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Lekhya Adari, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Curtains (School Edition)"

Caitlin Ramiscal, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Ben Chambless, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Anastasia"

LIGHTING DESIGN

Nominees:

Madison Sprouse, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for "She Loves Me"

Jennifer Grazer, Hiram High School, Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for "Bring It On"

Thomas Schnitzer, Lambert High School, Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "The SpongeBob Musical"

Caitlyn Carter, Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for "LES MISERABLES"

Ashton Head, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for "Catch Me If You Can"

Emily Hausman, Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for "Pippin"

Honorable Mentions

Braeden McCreadie/Jennie Fabianski, Chattahoochee High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "The Addams Family"

Milo Clifton, Lakeside High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for "The Little Mermaid"

Andrew Summerour, North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for "Mamma Mia!"

Hannah Nelson, Sonoraville High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for "Dani Girl"

SHOWSTOPPER

The winner of this category is invited to perform this song live on stage during the April 21 awards broadcast

Winner: Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for "Paris Holds the Key to Your Heart" from "Anastasia"

SPOTLIGHT

The winner of this category is invited to perform this song live on stage during the April 21 awards broadcast

Winner: Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for "Stay, I Pray You" from "Anastasia"

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship

Georgia Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Gracie Price, Whitefield Academy, Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

The Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship

Maya Gows, Grayson High School, Loganville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship

Julia Wolff, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Katelyn Miller, West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Dobbs/Berntson Family Educational Excellence Scholarship ($1,000)

Jailin Damon, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts, Jonesboro, Ga. (Clayton Co.)

The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship ($5,000)

Sam Yousuf, Denmark High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Lockstep Technology Group Jimmy Awards Scholarship ($1,250 each)

Leading Actress winner to be named during live awards broadcast on April 21

Leading Actor winner to be named during live awards broadcast on April 21

Mamie Words and Rosabelle Allen Technical Theatre Scholarship ($5,000 each)

Calah Munoz, Grayson High School, Loganville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Farrel Russell, Alpharetta High School, Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

The Orbit Arts Academy Broadway University Scholarship

William Sabonis-Chafee, Wesleyan School, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Smiley For Kylie Scholarship ($4,000)

Iley Barnes, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

Jackson Dunlap, Milton High School, Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Tyler Ginn, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

George-Henry Ewers, Gainesville High School, Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

For a complete list of nominations and honorable mentions visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

As of Nov. 4, the 50 public and private high schools participating in the 2021-2022 Shuler Awards included (those with nominations announced today are highlighted with quantity of nominations noted):

2-Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Buford High School in Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

1-Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga, (Fulton Co.)

Chamblee High School in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek (Fulton Co.)

Davidson Fine Arts School in Augusta, Ga. (Richmond Co.)

3-Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

2-Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.)

Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

2-Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross (Gwinnett)

4-Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

Grovetown High School in Grovetown, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga. (Rockdale Co.)

3-Heritage High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

3-Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.)

4-Johns Creek High School, Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Johnson High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw (Cobb Co.)

King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta (Fulton Co.)

Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.)

5-Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

10-Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

1-Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta (Fulton Co.)

5-Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

5-Morgan County High School, Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.)

Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville (Gwinnett)

1-North Cobb Christian School, Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

1-North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

2-North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Pope High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

4-Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee)

Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett)

Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap (Rabun Co.)

11-Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

2-Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Savannah Christian Preparatory School (Chatham Co.)

Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

3-St. Pius X Catholic H.S. in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

3-Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

7-Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

1-Wesleyan School, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

9-West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

1-Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

TOTAL NUMBER OF COUNTIES participating in 2021-2022 Shuler Awards: 18

TOTAL NUMBER OF COUNTIES with nominees in 2021-2022 Shuler Awards: 13

CATOOSA COUNTY (2 competed, 1 nominated)

Heritage High School in Ringgold, Ga. (11 nominations)

Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga.

CHATHAM COUNTY (1 competed)

Savannah Christian Preparatory School in Savannah

COBB COUNTY (6 competed, 2 nominated)

Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (2 nominations)

Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga.

Pope High School in Marietta, Ga.

Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga.

Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Ga. (1 nomination)

COLUMBIA COUNTY (2 competed, 1 nominated)

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (1 nomination)

Grovetown High School in Grovetown, Ga.

DEKALB COUNTY (4 competed, 2 nominated)

Chamblee High School in Chamblee, Ga.

Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga. (3 nominations)

Lakeside High School in Atlanta

St. Pius X Catholic H.S. in Chamblee, Ga. (3 nominations)

FAYETTE COUNTY (1 competed and nominated)

Starr's Mill H.S. in Fayetteville, Ga. (7 nominations)

FORSYTH COUNTY (4 competed, 3 nominated)

Denmark H.S. in Alpharetta, Ga. (2 nominations)

Lambert H.S. in Suwanee, Ga. (10 nominations)

North Forsyth H.S. in Cumming, Ga. 1 nomination)

South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga.

FULTON COUNTY (10 competed, 4 nominated)

Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga.

Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga.

Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga.

Johns Creek High School (4 nominations)

King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga.

Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta

Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (5 nominations)

Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. (2 nominations)

Tri-Cities H.S. in East Point, Ga. (7 nominations)

West Forsyth H.S. in Cumming, Ga. (9 nominations)

GLYNN COUNTY (1 competed)

Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga.

GORDON COUNTY (3 competed, 1 nominated)

Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Ga. (1 nomination)

Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Ga.

Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga.

GWINNETT COUNTY (7 competed, 3 nominated)

Buford High School in Buford, Ga.

Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.

Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross (2 nominations)

Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (1 nomination)

Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga.

Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (1 nomination)

HALL COUNTY (3 competed, 2 nominated)

Johnson High School in Gainesville, Ga.

Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (5 nominations)

North Hall H.S. in Gainesville, Ga. (2 nominations)

MORGAN COUNTY (1 competed and nominated)

Morgan County H.S. in Madison, Ga. (5 nominations)

OCONEE COUNTY (1 competed and nominated)

Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart (4 nominations)

PAULDING COUNTY (1 competed and nominated)

Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (3 nominations)

RABUN COUNTY (1 competed)

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga.

RICHMOND COUNTY (1 competed)

Davidson Fine Arts School in Augusta, Ga.

ROCKDALE COUNTY (1 competed)

Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga.