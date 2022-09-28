ArtsBridge Foundation Announces 2022-23 Field Trip And Masterclass Schedule

As the school year gets underway statewide, ArtsBridge Foundation today announced its 2022-2023 lineup of arts education programming available to K-12 students, teachers and parents through field trips, masterclasses and professional development offerings.

Created 15 years ago as the nonprofit education division of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, ArtsBridge Foundation engages over 30,000 students annually with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theater, literature, social studies and poetry.

Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content. The venue and foundation also collaborate with The Atlanta Opera and Atlanta Ballet, tapping local arts organizations in residence at the venue.

"The ArtsBridge Foundation's array of field trip, masterclass and professional development or workshop events provide something educational and entertaining for every K-12 student we engage," said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "ArtsBridge field trips are tied to the Georgia Standards of Excellence, and we invite public, private and home-schooled students, parents and teachers to experience our programming that best suits their curriculum and interests."

In line with ArtsBridge Foundation's commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.), the organization offers a Financial Aid Subsidy that provides admission and bus transportation subsidies to Title I and schools in need. Each performance has 2,750 seats available.

"Our masterclasses provide professional and personal development opportunities, and the field trips provide a memorable introduction to the joy and magic of live performance art," Dobbs added. "Our new professional development workshop series, Theatre: Inside-n-Out, is yet another innovative program added in conjunction with ArtsBridge Foundation's 15th year."

The Theatre: Inside-n-Out series will provide general and specialized skills to assist both technical and theatrical techniques of theatre."

The field trip, professional development and masterclass schedule runs concurrent with ArtsBridge Foundation's presentation of the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards competition, also known as the Shuler Hensley Awards, Shuler Awards or The Shulers as the program is named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen. The program engages thousands of students from up to 50 schools statewide.

The complete 2022-2023 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup is listed below, with more description and registration details available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs, or for more information call ArtsBridge Foundation at 770-916-2805. ArtsBridge Foundation may announce more offerings during the season - visit the website for the most current schedule.

Professional development options include:

· Theatre: Inside-n-Out, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (grades nine through 12) $125

· Theatre: Inside-n-Out, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (grades nine through 12) $125

Field Trips include:

· The Science of Magic, Oct. 11 at 10:15 a.m. and noon (grades first through fifth) $10

· Artrageous, Oct. 13 at 10:15 a.m. and noon (grades K-12) $10

· ZuZu African Acrobats, Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. and noon (grades K-12) $10

· Beauty and the Beast by Atlanta Ballet 2, Feb 16 at 11 a.m. (grades K-6) $10

· Llama Llama LIVE!, Feb. 21 at 10:15 a.m. and noon (grades Pre-K to first) $10

· Candide by The Atlanta Opera, March 2 at 7 p.m. (grades 6-12) Free

Masterclasses include:

· Musical Theatre Dance - Kinky Boots, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre Dance - In the Heights, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (grades 8-12) $15/35

· Musical Theatre Dance - Chicago, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (grades 9-12) $15/$35

· How to Audition for Theatre, TV & Film, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre Song - Opera, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre - Puppetry Arts, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre - Drama #Mood, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 1-5 and 6-8) $15/$35

To access the Financial Aid Subsidy application, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199809®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FArtsBridgeGA.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/programs/financial-aid.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, masterclasses, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 412,000 students and educators from 68 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. ArtsBridge Foundation and Georgia Public Broadcasting's GPB-TV live broadcast of The Shulers won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (and a finalist in 2022) for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.