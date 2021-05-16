Arts Organization C4 Atlanta Suspends All Operations

Arts organization C4 Atlanta has announced that is is suspending all operations, citing 'Covid-19 and other factors.'

C4 Atlanta Inc. was a non-profit arts service organization whose mission was to connect arts entrepreneurs to the people, skills and tools they need to build a successful artistic career in metro Atlanta. The organization was founded in July 2010 in response to a growing need for business services for Atlanta's arts community. C4 Atlanta offered professional practice classes for artists, fiscal sponsorship, co-working space, and more.

The company's Board of Directors posted a statement on the company's website. Read the full statement below:

It is with deep sadness and regret that C4 Atlanta Inc announces that the organization is immediately suspending all operations. Though we are concerned for all our stakeholders, Covid-19 and other factors have made continuing impossible at this time.

Before C4 Atlanta became a formal entity, the co-founders spent hundreds of hours interviewing stakeholders in the arts to develop and build on a vision of Atlanta artists earning a living by making art. We have always believed in the power of artists to transform lives, businesses, and whole communities. But it takes a variety of tools and resources for artists to capture the value they create in the course of enriching lives.

We are diligently working to ensure that the services our stakeholders and members have used the most will continue to be available. We have closed our physical space and will transfer our programming for the remainder of the year.

We would like to thank all of our members, staff members, board members, and founders as we bring C4's formal work to a close.