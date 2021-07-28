Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG AND DANCE Will Be Performed at Aurora Theater Next Month

Aurora Theatre returns with a live and in-person musical this summer for a special limited engagement, Song and Dance by legendary musical theatre icon, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The first act told entirely in "Song" features India Tyree in the tour-de-force role that won Bernadette Peters her first Tony Award. The second act is told through "Dance," and features cello virtuoso Noah Johnson with choreography by Angela Harris the Executive Artistic Director of Dance Canvas.

Two very different acts tied together by a unifying love story to create a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience from the creator Cats, Evita and Phantom of the Opera.

Performances will run August 28, 2021-September 12, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/song-and-dance/.