An Updated Public Health Statement From Theatrical Outfit:



Patrons,



As we continue to navigate the escalating effects of COVID-19, our local government's response, and the new CDC guidelines, the staff and board of Theatrical Outfit have decided to suspend all programming and close our building, effective immediately. We anticipate this closure will last at least two weeks, but we will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the landscape weekly to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff.



Our commitment to the importance of the art form of theatre remains as strong as ever, but is now outweighed by our commitment to the safety of our community. If you have tickets to an upcoming show, you will receive an email from our box office with more details on options. We are navigating an unprecedented situation in real time and ask for your patience as we work through it.



Every arts organization, and the people we employ, is now faced with unprecedented and heart-breaking choices and decisions. We are living in uncharted territory, but our very nature as artists is to collaborate, improvise, problem-solve and persevere. We will continue to share updates and ask that you continue to support Theatrical Outfit, along with other nonprofit organizations and small businesses, in whatever way you can during these extraordinary times.



Thank you for your continued support,

The Staff of Theatrical Outfit

