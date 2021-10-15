American Traditions Vocal Collection Announces 2021-2022 Season and Organizational Changes

The American Traditions Vocal Collection, previously known as the American Traditions Vocal Competition, has expanded it's organizational name to be more inclusive of its year round offerings. Originally producing one an annual event - its namesake competition, the ATC has grown to include year-round musical concert events, a large-scale education program that takes place in classrooms, and includes it's unique high school offering, the Junior ATC, as well as maintaining the competition, now in its 29th consecutive year.

In addition to changing its name, the ATC has made shift in its staff, with previous Artistic Director and 2014 ATC Gold Medalist Mikki Sodergren stepping up to become Executive and Artistic Director. The ATC also implemented a new, paid internship opportunity in 2021, allowing a pathway for high school students to learn about arts administration, with a special interest in offering internships to students of color to help expand the pipeline in the field.

The ATC is also announcing its full season, and will produce these events in accordance with local and state governmental health mandates, which postponed and cancelled events earlier this fall. Events this season include:

· Friday, November 5: 2020 ATC award winner (and previous contestant on NBC's The Voice), Melinda Rose Rodriguez, performs a FREE concert at Starland Yard at 7pm along with a musical ensemble comprised of Marc Chesanow, Bass; Robert Saunders, Drums; and Assaf Gleizner, Keys. Starland Yard - 2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah. FREE.

· Saturday, November 6: Melinda Rose Rodriguez, performs a FREE concert for the TUNES ON TAYLOR STREET series at NOON along with Savannah native and 2021 ATC People's Choice Winner, Isabelle Ham. Tunes on Taylor Street - 426 Abercorn Street, Savannah (at Taylor St.). FREE.

· Saturday, December 18: Nat Zegree performs a FREE concert for the TUNES ON TAYLOR STREET series at NOON. Nat is a 2018 ATC People's Choice Winner, as well as a composer, pianist, arranger, and actor, who has been seen all over the US, notably performing as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet. Tunes on Taylor Street - 426 Abercorn Street, Savannah (at Taylor St.). FREE.

· Tuesday, December 21: Nat Zegree performs for the ATC's holiday fundraiser at a private home. Tickets are $100 with a FMV of $50. The Nat Before Christmas - 514 Moon River Court. $100. Seatings at 6pm and 830pm

· Friday, February 11, 2022: Nicole Zuraitis, 2021 ATC Gold Medalist and Grammy-nominated singer/pianist/arranger, performs a concert of jazz standards, her original tunes and pop hits with her husband, drummer Dan Pugach at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church's Sanctuary. Nicole Zuraitis in Concert - 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah $35/$50

· Saturday, February 12, 2022: Nicole Zuraitis performs a FREE concert for the TUNES ON TAYLOR STREET series at NOON. Tunes on Taylor Street - 426 Abercorn Street, Savannah (at Taylor St.). FREE.

· Monday, February 21-Friday, February 25, 2022: The 29th Annual American Traditions Vocal Competition takes place. Tickets range from $25-75 individually, or can be purchased as a pass. Events take place all week, beginning with performances by award-winning judges, and then a large-scale international vocal competition with 28 singers competing in musical styles ranging from Pop to Jazz, Opera to Broadway and Blues to Folk. 29th Annual ATC - Locations Vary. $25-$75.

· Tuesday, March 22: Celebrated recording artist Morgan James performs a concert with her full band at Victory North. A 2007 ATC Silver Medalist, 2018 and 2020 ATC Judge, Broadway veteran, Juilliard-trained soprano, and independent recording Artist, Morgan James will light up the stage at Victory North in this special event. Boasting over 200M views on youtube, Morgan's vocals stand out as some of the best in her generation. As the New York Times states, "This woman is on fire." Morgan James Live at Victory North - 2603 Whitaker St. Savannah. $10 (students)/$35/$50/$100 (with meet and greet).

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, that award cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expression, which have been significant in the culture of the United States.

To learn more about the ATC, or to buy tickets, please visit www.atcsavannah.org.