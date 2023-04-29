American Dance Festival to Premiere HOME at ADF's MOVIES BY MOVERS 2023

home, a new screen dance film, will have its premiere screening at American Dance Festival's on May 1, 2023. The film is the entwined vision and collaboration of Adam Larsen (filmmaker) and Sue Schroeder (dancemaker) and exists within a metaphorical context, connecting the foundations of human existence - home, the body and nature - as inextricably linked, and acts as a record of a search for truth and the native beauty of reality. Our relationship to the earth and one another are experienced viscerally through the integration of nature, architecture, story and the

moving body through film. Illustrated as a large arc, our story stretches between finding and losing oneself, reflections on the places we call home, with an emphasis on nature in human nature. Larsen and Schroeder, seek to create connection, impact, and meaning through a visually rich and poetic experience of beauty and loss, tenderness and urgency, action and recognition, mirroring and magnifying light. The work is gentle and steadfast, sharing and protecting life and in its surest moments, revealing the "we", instead of the "I". home offers an enduring gift of reminding us how art becomes a lens on the world, on space and on time - a pinhole through which we can magnify the significance of our world, what we build and eventually leave behind. Out of devotion to beauty, Larsen and Schroeder offer an homage that stands as a treasure at the intersection of art and life

preserved through film, restored by touch, excavated by hand, and seeded into new life

forms...home.

Directed by Sue Schroeder and Adam Larsen alongside an international community of artists from Columbia, France, Germany, Israel, Poland and the US, home promises to be a notable and meaningful contribution to the Screen Dance genre. Schroeder and Larsen are thrilled to be included in this Festival which follows their film, Together and its acceptance into the ScreenDance Festival in Stockholm.

Core Dance has worked tirelessly to bring this film to life, and they are thrilled to finally share it with audiences. "We are excited to bring this film to the big screen," said Sue Schroeder. Co-Director of home. "This project has been a labor of love, and we are grateful to everyone who helped make it a reality. We can't wait for audiences to experience it for themselves."

The premiere screening will be available May 1 - August 15, 2023 at Click Here.

For more information about home, please visit https://www.coredance.org/creations-home.

.

ADF's Movies By Movers is a multi-faceted festival, dedicated to the celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. We want to share the collaborative history between the ephemeral art of live performance and the perpetual nature of film. And we love receiving new expressions of these forms from all over the world from artists like you. Students, emerging artists, seasoned professionals, even those who would not consider themselves "artists" but have great ideas find room on our screens to share their craft. Chelsea x ADF Dance Film Series is made possible with support from the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation.

About Core Dance

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its socially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener. coredance.org