Alliance Theatre To Host Free Palefsky Collision Project Performance On National MLK Day And Free Access to Animated Short, Sit-In

The performance is directed by Patrick McColery in collaboration with the Alliance's Distinguished Playwright in Residence Pearl Cleage.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with the teen artists of the Alliance Theatre's Palefsky Collision Project as they reimagine their 2022 summer performance Everybody Has a Heartache: What We Don't Know inspired by "Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings" by Joy Harjo, through the lens of letters to Dr. King.

The nearly 20 teens will perform Dear Dr. King in-person on Monday, January 16, 2023, marking the first year of the MLK Day/Collision performances since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The performance is directed by Patrick McColery in collaboration with the Alliance's Distinguished Playwright in Residence Pearl Cleage.

Alliance Theatre Palefsky Collision Project Public Performance:

Monday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The Glenn (performance requires admission to the museum).

Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Woodruff Arts Center, Rich Theatre (reservation required).

RSVP for free tickets: https://www.alliancetheatre.org/palefsky-collision-project

Stream sit-in for free in honor of MLK Day

Written by Atlanta's bestselling author, playwright, and civil rights activist, Pearl Cleage (Blues for An Alabama Sky, In My Granny's Garden, Tell Me My Dream), Sit-in invites students, parents, teachers, and families to experience the Civil Rights Movement as a living, breathing energy with practical lessons, ethical challenges, and moral choices that remain relevant today.

Available for stream for free from January 13-16 in honor of MLK Day, Sit-in features a mixture of Civil Rights anthems and new freedom songs composed specifically for the animated feature.



